A gorgeous lady caught the attention of Mzansi's men with a post in which she revealed that she was looking for love

The stunner's post came in contention as peeps pointed to her previous post that was contradictory to her claim

Men took up the challenge and made their intentions known with some replying the beauty with pics and their locations

A gorgeous lady named Thandisiwe, tired of waiting for love took matters into her own hand through a post on Twitter. She put up pictures of herself stating that she is open to start dating.

Thandisiwe revealed that she had one child but some peeps were left confused as the post was similar to one that she published some weeks prior where she claimed she had none.

Thandisiwe put beautiful pictures of herself online and claimed she had one child in a post where she was seeking love. Image: thandisiwe1/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter was abuzz with men vying for Thandisiwe's attention. Many peeps praised her for her beauty while some men made their intentions known.

@TheDreamer53 showed interest and asked Thandisiwe:

"Very beautiful and sexy body . Is your DM open."

@AyandaGawu was confused by a similar post that the beauty put up:

@thimboz also taken by Thandisiwe's beauty stated his intentions:

"Hi. My name is Themba. I believe in hustling and trying new things. I would like to take you out on a date. Everything is on me. I would like to take you out in order to know you better. Please let me know when you have time."

@i_am_dumingo hilariously complimented Thandisiwe's body structure:

@AddiCCentral pointed out:

"Indoda must be ready here ."

Source: Briefly News