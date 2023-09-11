Lungile's eviction from Idols SA didn't surprise viewers, as many felt it was long overdue due to her lack of vocal prowess

The announcement of the Idols SA top 9 confirmed this sentiment, with Twitter users expressing their astonishment at how she made it to the top 10 despite her subpar singing abilities

Social media was abuzz with reactions to Lungile's dismissal, as fans and critics alike shared their thoughts on her performance and the remaining contestants

Idols SA viewers were not surprised when Lungile was sent packing from the singing competition. Many said it was long overdue because the contestant was not a great vocalist.

‘Idols SA’ viewers have shared reactions after Lungile's elimination. Image: @idolssa

Source: Instagram

Idols SA Top 9 announced after latest episode

Popular South African singing competition Idols SA is nearing the finale and Mzansi can't wait. This week's elimination seemed to be an obvious one as many Twitter users had already predicted that Lungile was going home.

Many even wondered how she ended up in the top 10 because she is not a great vocalist, as compared to others who have already gone home.

Following Lungile's dismissal, the remaining contestants are Niikiey, Lungelo, Faith, Nkosi, Thando, Princess, Thabo, Envic and Sena.

SA reacts to the Idols SA top 9

Idols SA Season 19 is full of surprises. Social media users headed to X, formerly known as Twitter to share thoughts on the top 9 and Lungile's dismissal.

@emaqwatini said:

"Not surprised by Lungile eviction, it was long overdue.#IdolsSA."

@_fentsey_ wrote:

"Y’all voted for Lungile so she can prove to us that she can’t sing #IdolsSA."

@MteeRams commented:

"#idolssa Lungile is in the top 10?? Y'all are p*ssing me off. And she sounds horrible"

@harajuku_pearl

Nah…. Lungile’s performance??#IdolsSA

