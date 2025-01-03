The South African Idols winner Noma Khumalo recently got engaged to her partner Ntando Mkhulise

This was after a woman named Luyanda Zulu came forward and claimed that Noma stole her man

The Idols SA winner didn't take the claims lying down as she denied them, also mentioning that they have taken the legal route regarding this matter

Idols SA season 12 winner Noma Khumalo recently made headlines on social media for taking her relationship to the next level.

Noma Khumalo gets engaged

South African musical artist Noma Khumalo became the talk of the town after her album was reportedly sold for R5 on the streets.

The talented singer recently announced on her Instagram page that she had gotten engaged to her partner, Ntando Mkhulise. However, the joyous announcement was quickly marred by speculation and accusations, as a woman named Luyanda Zulu came forward and claimed that Khumalo snatched her man and got engaged with him.

Noma didn't take the accusations lying down. As she addressed them, she fully denied that she had taken Luyanda's man away from her. She also revealed that they'll take the legal route regarding the accusations made.

She said:

"Her claims are untrue as my relationship with Ntando started three years after they ended their fling and we will not tolerate this malicious behaviour. We are exploring legal options, including seeking a restraining order to protect ourselves from further harassment, prevent contact, and protect our social and physical safety and well-being.

"We will not further be responding to these baseless accusations and will focus on protecting our relationship and moving forward with our lives."

