Cassper Nyovest took a moment to realise how much his fans love him after seeing their efforts to make his business succesful

The rapper wanted those who are always rooting for him to know that he notices how much they do to show up for him

Netizens who love Cassper Nyovest reacted to his note of thanks with more compliments for his brand Don Billiato

Cassper Nyovest was touched to see how many people support his spirit brand Don Billiato. The musician's fans proved that their go-to drink is the line of alcohol that he developed.

Cassper Nyovest is excited about a new ad for Don Billiato after seeing many people supporting his spirit brand. Image: Instagram/@casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper fans were happy to see that their fave saw how much they love to drink Don Billiato. Many showered the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker with compliments for creating the drink.

Cassper Nyovest shows love to his fans

took to social media to show love to his fans for always buying Billiato. Casper said in a post:

"Did a few shows yesterday and I saw so many putting a bottle of Billiato in the air just to show me they went and bought it. Thank you so much for your support. We are actually launching the TV Ad next week. Can’t wait for y’all to see it. "

Don Billiato is the star's brand of luxury alcoholic bottles. Fans reacted to Casper's tweet by describing how the drink tastes like opulence.

@kindabhozi commented:

"Excellence! Simple nje."

@BoiManyowa commented:

"Nice stuff Cass, keep winning."

@Vilanemanyisa

"Wish you could bring them to Eswatini I would buy a bottle every weekend."

@ItsWendyChief commented:

"Billiato mo mahlapeng, innit."

@TheoMosaqa_ commented:

"Numbers are going higher and higher."

@TumzaMellow1 commented:

"Taste of wealth baby."

