Cassper Nyovest has taken to his social media account to put a troll in its place following being shaded by them

Mufasa did not mince words in his attempt to persuade the online user that their opinion does not matter in his life

South African netizens have flocked to the comments section of the Pardon My Arrogance hitmaker to respond to his venomous words

South Africans back Cassper Nyovest after firing back at a social media troll telling him to retire.

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest has fired back at a netizen who told him to stop making music. This was in response to Cass' post promoting his new hit song, Pardon My Arrogance.

Mufasa dragged the online user through the mud on Twitter. Cass even went so far as to conduct online research on the Twitter user, which resulted in him saying that their opinion does not matter in his career. Cassper said the following venomous words:

"You been on Twitter since Nov 2019, you only have 9 followers but you're telling ME to retire ? F*ck outa here !!!! Eish I'm sorry, PARDON MY ARROGANCE!!!! #PardonMyArrogance"

Cassper Nyovest shared the following social media posts on Twitter:

@MulindaV01 said:

"They've been saying the same since 2014...now it's 2022 ...how do they disrespect Artist Of The Decade like that "

@MlangeniSkay wrote:

"But homie ain't wrong though"

@FlvckoMvkhobane shared:

"Cass took the n*gga back to the dark place Y’all Pardon My Arrogance "

@ObieJordanWorld posted:

"There's no come back here"

@Oz_Sm1th replied:

"Why are you guys so obsessed with numbers? Just because you care about followers it doesn’t mean everyone else also cares. These numbers you’re so obsessed with one day will get you depressed."

@SibongobakheS commeneted:

"I think some people comment because they want attention. That comment was unnecessary, especially from someone like him."

@McClint_SA also said:

"It’s still growing. Mara nawe you started somewhere."

@TTwobarz added:

"He has 11 now"

Cassper Nyovest’s devoted fans rave about his new hit song Pardon My Arrogance

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has announced the release of his new single, Pardon My Arrogance, on September 21, 2022, via his timeline.

Mufasa's fans worldwide are ecstatic because Cass recently released his response diss track 4 Steps Back, which quickly surpassed expectations and broke records. Briefly News previously reported that Cassper's video for 4 Steps Back had over 500 000 views on YouTube.

Mufasa's fans flocked to his comments section to express their love for the song.

