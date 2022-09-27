Cassper Nyovest took to his socials to make fun of Andile Mpisane, who played against Kaizer Chiefs in the PSL and won

The Royal AM owner turned player gave Cassper ideas for his next hobby as he let fans know that he might consider getting into football

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker had a good laugh as they cracked endless jokes about Andile and how he performed as a soccer star

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Cassper Nyovest could not resist thinking about taking part in the PSL after seeing Andile Mpisane. The rapper's followers were amused, while others said they would not put it past Cassper to do the same.

Cassper Nyovest played around with the idea of joining the PSL after seeing and delaying peace and his performance on the soccer field. Image: Instagram/@casspernoyvest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Twitter had netizens making endless fun of Andile as a soccer athlete. Online users humoured Cassper by encouraging him to get into soccer too.

Cassper Nyovest inspired to join PSL

Andile Mpisane had tongues wagging after he joined in on the PSL final against Kaizer Chiefs and won the cup, according to IOL. Cassper Nyovest thought it was pretty cool as he jokingly tweeted that he is considering doing the same. He wrote in the tweet:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Might mess around and go play in PSL after my fight on Saturday."

The tweet immediately brought a flood of jokes about Andile. Some admitted that there were sure Cassper would be able to do it.

@u_Zamani commented:

"I'm sure you can, our league is a joke."

@mk_khanyileRSA commented:

"Ay ay ay ay nangoke useqalile"

@_Ndhavuko commented:

"Royal AM can sign you."

@rafifi_casper commented:

"At least you won't fall on your own, unmarked, before the game, ka warm-up."

@Zo_love_lani commented:

"Why don’t you and Andile go on Versus?"

@Sbu__Nkambule commented:

"Ya ileague yona e professional asinayo. [We do not have a professional league.]"

"Schooled by a dropout": Cassper explains his rap verse after a troll shaded him

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest broke down the lyrics to Put Your Hands Up. The star responded after getting dragged for getting a bar wrong.

Mufasa went in on the tweep after the video of him rapping surfaced. Cass was free-styling his bars when one person edited a short video of the line.

Taking to his timeline, the troll shaded Cassper Nyovest for failing high school Biology.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News