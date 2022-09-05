AKA bagged a whopping R26 000 after betting on Manchester United to beat Arsenal in the EPL on Sunday evening

The rapper, who bet a whopping R10 334, took to his timeline to show off the winning Betway ticket after Man U won the match 3-1

Supa Mega's followers took to his comment section to congratulate him while others asked their fave to share his tickets before matches start so they can also win big

AKA is a proud Manchester United fan and he's putting his money where his mouth is. The star bagged over R26 000 after betting a whopping R10 334 on Man U to beat Arsenal in the EPL.

AKA won a whopping R26k after betting on Manchester United.

The rapper has been showing massive support to his favourite team since Benni McCarthy and Erik ten Hag took over the coaching job at the struggling side. He has been betting on the Red Devils since the new season started and he's milking it.

Taking to Twitter, Supa Mega showed off his winning Betway ticket. AKA, who has a tattoo of Man U's logo, bragged:

"THEY DIDN'T BELIEVE IN US … BUT ERIK TEN HAAAAG DID!!!!

The Fela In Versace hitmaker's team won the match 3-1. Tweeps took to Mega's comment section to congratulate him while others asked him to share his betting codes next time United plays.

@wise30152072 commented:

"I’m happy you won but not happy Man Utd won."

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"My Goat This is no longer about having fun now its about putting bread on the table... we see you."

@_Hybreed_ said:

"You're milking Betway!"

@CertifiedGyver commented:

"Betway really changing your life, you never made this much on a song since 2018."

@Abigale0123 wrote:

"You must share codes next time please."

@Real_Precious_M added:

"Tjo wena Kiernan mos wena, you are on a winning streak."

AKA suspected of being broke after betting R2k on football

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA took to his timeline let Mzansi in on his side hustle. The rapper apparently bets on football when he's not booked to perform.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker took to social media to share a screenshot of his Betway ticket. He bet R2 000 on Manchester United to beat Southampton FC.

Social media users took to AKA's comment section to share mixed views on the rapper's situation. Many assumed that he's going broke, hence he's now betting to make some extra cash.

