One Good Samaritan cleaned the home of someone who suffered from depression and had to deal with an incredibly filthy fridge

The lady went viral on TikTok after daring to clean this full fridge that hadn't been used for three years

People were amazed by how she had the patience to go through everything in the house

Online users could not believe it when a woman decided to clean a fridge that hadn't been touched in three years. People were in disbelief that someone still wanted to use the refrigerator.

A woman on TikTok cleaned someone's fridge that had not been touched in three years. Image: TikTok/@aurikatariina

A TikTok creator gained viral fame by cleaning people's depressed homes for free. The lady in the video showed peeps how bad mental health issues could affect others.

TikTok creator cleaning depression homes for free goes viral

A woman, @aurikatariina, went viral on TikTok after cleaning a fridge that hadn't been open for three years.

The video below:

TikTok users react to epic fridge transformation by cleaner

The TikTokker is also huge on YouTube for deep cleaning houses for people who have been unable to due to depression and other mental health problems. Online users were amazed by the woman's willingness to clean the mess. Many commented they would instead get a new fridge after seeing how dirty it was.

jayjayhibbs commented:

"Even after it’s cleaned I wouldn’t be able to eat anything from there, ever. Just me?"

TiaraNaidu commented:

"I would have gloves up till my elbows for that fridge."

kat commented:

"I wouldn't put anything there, even after cleaning."

eva commented:

"Now me , I would have just got a new fridge."

jordanxxwhite commented:

"Couldn’t ever pay me enough to clean that."

Stan replied:

"She does it for free."

Tylie Wills commented:

"I can smell the fridge."

Sarah commented:

"At this point, just get a new fridge."

