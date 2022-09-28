Successful Amapiano artist Focalistic has a multi-million rand car collection and his not afraid to show off the lux rides online

The Ke Star hitmaker has been touring the world and making bank and he blessed himself with a brand new Mercedes Benz E-Class when he returned to Mzansi

The yanos musician also owns a Mercedes Benz V Class V220d AMG Line which he bought back in November 2021 when Ke Star was a huge song

Focalistic is one of the top Amapiano artist. The Ke Star hitmaker has been touring the world with Nigerian superstar Davido.

Focalistic owns a Mercedes Benz E-Class and a Mercedes Benz V Class V220d AMG Line. Image: @focalistic

He has been performing at sold out shows abroad and has been making bank. The young man's garage is proof that he's living the soft life he has been working hard for.

Focalistic shows off his new Mercedes Benz E-Class

The rapper-turned-yanos artist has spent millions of rands on his whips. He just can't stop buying the Mercedes Benz brand. Taking to Instagram, the star showed off his new Mercedes Benz E-Class. The lux whip is priced from a cool R1 million.

Focalistic shows off his Mercedes Benz V Class V220d AMG Line

Briefly News reported in November 2021 that Focalistic also bought himself a brand-new whip. He shared snaps of the luxurious silver-grey Mercedes Benz V Class V220d AMG Line mini bus. It was also valued at over R 1 million

The star gets to drive around in his fancy cars when he's not touring the world. His expensive toys usually gather dust when he's out of the country for months making more money for himself and his family.

Focalistic and DBN Gogo take romantic trip to France

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DBN Gogo and Focalistic served Mzansi couple goals when they took a romantic trip to France recently. The couple, who are both Amapiano artists, shared snaps of the two of them visiting Paris' most popular tourist attraction, the Eiffel Tower.

Focalistic performed at a sold-out show in the city and his bae was there to support him. They went took a night walk and went sight-seeing before Focalistic did his thing on stage.

Taking to Instagram, DBN Gogo shared 10 pics thy took during their romantic getaway. The popular Amapiano DJ captioned her post:

"From Paris, with Love," reports TshisaLIVE.

