Zola 7 was looking terrible a few weeks ago but thanks to the kindness of friends and strangers he is looking much better

He took to Instagram to thank those people in Mpumalanga who came through for him in his hour of need

Social media users took to the comment section to share their reactions to Zola 7's post and let him know how much they loved him

The legendary hip hop artist and philanthropist Zola 7 is looking a bit better these days. Bonginkosi Dlamini had been suffering in silence since 2018 when he was diagnosed with chronic epilepsy.

Zola 7 is looking better after getting a lot of love and help from Mzansi. Photo credit: @jamazola

A video recently emerged of him and soon people were rushing to help him. He got help from all over the country, materially, financially and psychologically.

All the hard work and effort that friends and strangers have put in is paying off and Bonginkosi is looking much better.

He took to Instagram to thank everyone in Mpumalanga for all the help they have given him.

Social media users took to the comment section to share their reactions to the post

zikhona_azipheli:

"I am one of the people who love and appreciate you. You inspired us to dream. You inspired us to reach for that which seemed too far off and even impossible at times but we persevered in the face of adversity and we keep soaring. May you find Favor in God's eyes ❤️."

azintle__setilo:

"You reap what you saw, you planted so much love... It's harvest time ❤️."

luthando_khuzwayo3:

"I love you so much....yabo leyangom u Lwandle will always be a hit for me especially since I was raised by my father ❤️..."

nonhlanhla_khanya:

"You look so much better bhuti. Siyabonga! ❤️"

