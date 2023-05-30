Maskandi singing sensation Natasha K was shocked when she saw all of her friends and family gathered to surprise her

The young girl could not contain her emotions and had to take a moment to process what was actually happening

Peeps flocked to the comment section to wish the singer a happy birthday and congratulate the rising star on all her successes

Natasha K gets surprised by her mother for her birthday and starts crying after realising the party is for her.

In a heartwarming birthday surprise, a mother recently surprised her young daughter, Minenhle "Natasha K" Khoza, a rising Maskandi singer. The rising star has been capturing the hearts of Mzansi with her talent and humble demeanour.

Maskandi singer Natasha K gets a surprise birthday party

Natasha K's mother planned a special surprise for her birthday, which overwhelmed the young girl with joy. The video was uploaded by TikTok user @ntwenhle_mlotshwa01, who captured the moment.

Watch the video below:

Natasha K's maskandi songs capture the hearts of netizens

According to the Daily Sun, at the tender age of nine, Natasha K astonished many when she released her debut Maskandi single titled Themba Lami, featuring Luve Dubazane. The young prodigy's talent and passion for music have been evident from an early age.

Mzansi love young singer's beautiful spirit

Despite her rising fame, Natasha K remains remarkably humble and down-to-earth. Her genuine love for music shines through her performances, earning her a dedicated following and admiration from fans and industry professionals.

Peeps flooded the comment section with good wishes:

@Makhosi Khosi568 said:

"Happy Birthday, nombenhle."

@NomfundoMoh commented:

"I love this. Happy birthday to our little angel, the superstar."

@Preci said:

"She is a humble, sweet angel."

@thubah commented:

"Wow baby girl, you look so cute."

@Yayah-Mbeje said:

"Happy birthday to our princess."

@mamamelonoinnocentia said:

"Happy birthday to our favourite."

