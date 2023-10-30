Producer and DJ Prince Kaybee spends some quality time with his son Mmino

The Wajelwa hitmaker shared a cute video of himself teaching his son how to ride a scooter

Previously, the star shared a snap of him and his oldest son bonding on social media

Prince Kaybee had a father-and-son day with his youngest son, Mmino. Image: @princekaybee

Source: Instagram

South African house producer Prince Kaybee shared an adorable clip of him and his youngest son, Mmino, on social media.

Prince Kaybee posted a cute video of him and his son Mmino

While Mzansi has become accustomed to Prince Kaybee sharing snaps of his youngest child, the DJ was previously accused of being an absent dad.

Recently, the Charlotte hitmaker spent some quality time with his youngest son, Mmino. The producer shared a clip on Twitter of him and his son teaching him how to ride a scooter. Prince Kaybee captioned the tweet:

"Was teaching Mmino how to ride a scooter the other day, lol cute how he calls his name."

See the post below:

Prince Kaybee posted a cute photo with his oldest child

Previously, tweeps got to see Prince Kaybee's eldest son, Katleho, in a cute picture the star shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fans noted that the young man would soon outgrow his father in height as they commented on the adorable father-son picture. Taking to Twitter, Kaybee wrote:

"The Elite…"

Prince Kaybee shows 1st pic of his son with Zola Mhlongo

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee and his former girlfriend Zola Mhlongo welcomed their baby boy to the world recently. The award-winning music producer took to social media to share the first pic of his son with his fans.

The Wajelwa hitmaker took to Instagram recently and posted a snap of his mom sharing a granny and grandson moment during the Christmas holidays. The snap excited his fans as he finally confirmed that he is Zola's baby daddy. Zola Mhlongo also took to the photo-sharing app a few days ago and posted similar pics. The TV presenter, her mom, Kaybee's mother and their baby were in the pic she posted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News