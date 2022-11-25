Prince Kaybee has been outed on social media for allegedly being a deadbeat father after he shared that his young son, Milani, can now crawl

A fuming peep claimed that the Hosh hitmaker is only a present father to his young bundle of joy but not his other kid in Venda

Some peeps took to Prince Kaybee's comment section and urged hm to take pics of all the precious moments with Milani

Prince Kaybee has been called out for being a deadbeat father. The award-winning music producer allegedly only takes care of his young son, Milani.

Some peeps outed the DJ for allegedly abandoning his other son in Venda. The Hosh hitmaker took to his timeline to shared that his young bundle of joy, Milani, has started crawling.

ZAlebs reports that some peeps took to Kaybee's comment section on twitter and slammed him for being an absent father to his other kid. Prince Kaybee tweeted:

"Guys my son crawled with his knees instead of his tummy for the first time today when I got home."

His post rubbed a few peeps up the wrong way. One of his naysayers said:

Another unimpressed peep @onebloodoneluv wrote:

"I remember that KB said he doesn’t have a relationship with his dad. To hear that he parents only one kid and he is a deadbeat to other one is sad. The same way he felt about his dad, his kid will feel the same about him. Kids will see the one he chose to parent and the 1 he left."

Other tweeps were shared positive reactions to the DJ's post. They encouraged him to take pics of the "precious moments".

@BongiwePewa wrote:

"Those are precious moments one can’t replace. Seeing first time dads so excited about their children’s milestone is too cute."

@tjzuma said:

"Priceless moment, king."

@Mgebe007 commented:

"Wait till he starts standing he’ll be pulling and throwing things he touches??and when they start walking it gets worse."

@super_man123455 added:

"Record those moments my brother. Priceless memories."

Prince Kaybee's son has fans in love

In related news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee is a doting father who recently showed off his child with Zola Mhlongo. The musician was holding his first baby boy.

Supporters of Kaybee were happy to see him spend time with his kids. Netizens could not stop singing his praises when they saw how ecstatic he looked with his son.

In a Twitter post, Prince Kaybee shared pictures of his father-son time. The DJ was feeding his baby and looked completely content with his baby.

