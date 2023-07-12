A fashion enthusiast has gained significant attention on TikTok with her thrifted imported coats

She posted a 2-minute video of different styled coats available at her store for both men and women

People were awed by how good the secondhand clothing looked and asked for more details about her services

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A businesswoman displayed the thrifted coats in her store. Image: @the_overcoat_importers

Source: TikTok

Mzansi fashionista has recently taken TikTok by storm with her collection of thrifted imported coats.

Woman shows off perfect reasonably-priced winter coats

Her video displaying the stunning garments attracted attention, with many viewers interested in purchasing them.

The woman with an eye for fashion and a passion for sustainable clothing showed the new stock found at Coat Corner shop in Kempton Park.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She scours European thrift stores, vintage boutiques, and online marketplaces to curate a distinctive selection of imported coats.

Video of thrifted winter coats goes TikTok viral

The clip posted five days ago by @the_overcoat_importers, got 168 000 views on the social networking site. Netizens loved that the coats were reasonably priced despite the imported nature of her collection.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTokkers say they are interested in the affordable coats

@lillyza10 said:

"I am coming for the red jacket tomorrow."

@babalwadyani asked:

"Hello, I'm in Cape Town. How do I order?"

@matshedisosepitla mentioned:

"Sure sweetheart your prices are affordable."

@user4041552553042 stated:

I love that place in Benoni and Kempton Park."

@edwinastrauss768 asked:

"Can we see those coats at the back?"

@arby_watlotlo wrote:

"Can I order online and get it on my doorstep."

@fujuka84 shared:

"l bought two jackets last month mine and my wife in Kempton Park quality.❤️"

@trs_rijn added:

"Last time I was in the Kempton Park store, it has lots of coats for women but men's coats were very limited."

Influencer plugs SA ladies with stunning H&M winter coats on more than 50% sale, TikTok video trends

In another article, Briefly News reported that a fashionista came across timeless winter coats marked down to more than 50% at H&M. In true influencer style, she shared the incredible sale with her social media followers.

She uploaded the gorgeous pleather trench coats on her TikTok and the video sparked people's interest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News