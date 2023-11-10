One dedicated woman showed people that she completely changed her body through hard work in the gym

The lady made a TikTok video showing how much her whole body transformed over time and it went viral

Many people were impressed by the TikTokker's focus on changing her lifestyle in order to lose a lot of kilograms

A woman made a video of her body transformation journey. The lady edited the video to highlight significant progress in her weight loss.

A TikTok video shows a woman who lost several kilograms after working out multiple times a week. Image: @emeezed

The video of the creator's new body garnered over 100K likes. Many comments applauded her dedication and hard work in the gym.

Lady loses lots of weight

In the clip, @emeezed detailed that consistency was the key to her weight loss. The TikTokker told a netizen that she has worked out five times a week since May 2023.

Watch her before and after below:

SA applauds weight loss journey

Many people were impressed by the remarkable weight loss journey the woman conquered. The comment section was filled with peeps who shared similar body goals.

Lyse applauded:

"You did THAT."

Brooke wrote:

"I needed to see this, I've been consistent for a month and was starting to have second thoughts, thank you!"

Chifundo Mndolo commented:

"This is amazing, how long did it take? I’ve just started working out."

M e z h a n è , the creator replied:

"The first two clips were from 2021 and I started working out last year properly so I’ve say just over a year but consistently five times a week since May."

PrideSegale gushed:

"You look amazing."

Pearl was motivated:

"I’m three weeks in, I’m glad I saw this, I was about to give up until I fit my pants this morning."

Mzansi inspired by weight loss transformation

Many people find inspiration in others' body transformations. This woman left the country inspired after sharing her own weight loss journey.

