President Ramaphosa had a smiley reaction to King Charles speaking different South African languages

The monarch hosted him on a state visit where Cyril had been seen having the time of his life

Mzansi peeps were quick to laugh at the clip and unleashed funny memes of the man in charge and talked about his sleepy state

President Cyril Ramaphosa was more than chuffed when King Charles spoke in different South African languages.

President Ramaphosa enjoyed Kin Charles' attempt to greet him in SA languages, and the peeps loved the clip. Images: @maryjaneexplore/ Twitter

@maryjaneexplore uploaded the clip and said the president was so happy in the caption. The Twitter post was originally uploaded on TikTok by nana.riding.bicycle and has gained over 170 thousand views and laughing emojis in the comment section.

The event Cyril was invited to was quite lavish. The clip shows the Royal Guard standing behind the monarch and the president. Cyril sat there in peace and quickly smiled as soon as he heard the familiar languages being spoken to him.

South Africans were just as chuffed as he was because of the reaction Cyril gave. The clip also inspired a flurry of hilarious memes to be shared among humoured Mzansi peeps.

See the side-splitting comments below:

@Paseka_Tshani1 said:

"When he heard the 'Ndaa' he was like okay close this show "

@Lerato_Figland mentioned:

"His reactions and hand gestures are so annoying! His face is nauseating! And frankly the "he's so happy, I love this for him" comments made me throw up a bit in my mouth!"

@allmightyzar posted:

@sirboring_26 commented:

"Cyril acting like a side chick being finally invited to the family braai."

@Ruf_Meister said:

"Solid effort from the King honestly Good Show."

@TheFinalWord__ shared:

@Pops_Phoenix mentioned:

"He couldn’t contain it hey… Especially that NDAA! Nka screama vibes "

@That_TT_ commented:

"I’ve never seen him this happy shem!"

