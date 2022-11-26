Natasha Thahane looked like a new woman at the Blood and Water season 3 premiere in Johannesburg

The actress wowed her fans with her shorter hairstyle, and she got flooded with likes and comments

The new mom enjoyed her time at the Netflix event with some costars and industry peers and posted a cute video

Natasha Thahane cuts her hair into a short pixie. Image: @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

Natasha Thahane took to Instagram to post pictures and a video of her at the Blood and Water premiere at Altitude Beach in Fourways.

The actress wore a fun and youthful African-inspired dress at the event suited for the teenage series she stars in.

She also debuted her new pixie hairstyle, surprising her followers with the change.

Fans of the Blood and Water series bombarded her with questions about when season 4 will be released because they are hooked on the drama.

Season 3 of the show was released on Friday by Netflix, and it seems loyal supporters have already binged through all the new episodes.

Some people told her she looked beautiful in her pink dress and complimented her fresh cut.

Natasha also posted a video dancing with popular content creators; her snapback game was evident. She gave birth to her first child a few months ago but looked better than ever.

See her posts and comments below:

@netflixsa said:

"An absolute slay. "

@lizzy_mbandlwa stated:

"Looking good as always, Tasha."

@nathi5050 wrote:

"I love what you did to your hair. "

@daddy_zah21 mentioned:

"Can’t wait for S4, it's getting more interesting now."

@official_molemo posted:

"My favourite from the Blood and Water cast."

@12rosenna_tee added:

"A dress deserving a queen."

@sane98_mshengu said:

"You look so gorgeous!!"

Thembinkosi Lorch allegedly paid lobola for Natasha Thahane, SA reacts: “Next time we will mind our business”

In another story, Briefly News reported that South Africans are itching to know more details about Thembinkosi Lorch and Natasha Thahane's relationship.

The stubbing couple's affair has been marred with controversy since the beginning of their relationship. Rumours that the celeb couple had parted ways started swelling up when they unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted all pictures.

