A young visual artist Ronald Mathe left Mzansi inspired and clapping after showing off a portrait he made.

Ronald recently drew a portrait of the popular award-winning musician and music producer DJ Maphorisa, also known as Madumane.

People have since reacted to the young man's work, One person said: "Good work. May God bless your talent and put it to higher heights. All the best."

Like many other up-and-coming visual artists, Ronald Mathe makes celebrity portraits to put his work out there and gain a larger audience.

The 18-year-old student was raised by a single parent, and he believes that creating art is a great way to make some extra cash. This motivates him to improve his work and take it seriously.

"I started doing portraits of people in high school and used the money I earned to buy some other things I wanted. In that way, I relieved my mother's stress," said the young artist.

He has also shared some of his great work, which includes the portrait of another award-winning DJ and music producer Kabza De Small.

Ronald's great work caught the attention of Briefly News, and we shared his work on Facebook, where people have since reacted and showed the young artist some love.

Bill Kris ll said:

"Nice art young in I'm also passionate about it."

Buyi Mbatha wrote:

"Good work, May God bless your talent, and put it to higher heights. All the best."

Avela Guanno Gcovani:

"Wow he's heading somewhere for real. Nice try my guy."

