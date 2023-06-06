Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is making waves online once again

The minister wore a pricy and boldly branded Michael Kors jersey while giving an interview on SA's energy plan

South Africans criticised Ramokgopa for wearing a R 6 000 sweater while loadshedding is putting SA under economic pressure

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's attire for a TV interview has set tongues wagging on social media.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramakgopa has been criticised for wearing an expensive Michael Kors sweater during a TV interview. Image: @Kgosientsho_R/Twitter & Stock photo/Getty Images

Ramokgopa was on eNCA's South Africa tonight to discuss South Africa's energy action plan, where the electricity minister touched on how the country can reach energy sovereignty and combat the loadshedding crisis.

Some of the solutions included introducing technology to limit the use of geysers and incentivising South Africans who could afford it to move to solar energy.

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa rocks R 6 000 Michael Kors sweater during interview

But citizens couldn't help but be distracted from Ramokgopa's update on the energy plan by the R 6 000 designer Michael Kors jersey the electricity minister decided to sport.

After tweeting about the interview, Electricity Minister Ramokgopa was peppered with criticism for being tone-deaf by wearing a pricey jersey when many South Africans are struggling in the challenging economic times, IOL reported.

South Africans slam electricity minister for wearing expensive Michael Kors jersey

Below are some comments:

@DondaMashobane questioned:

"Shouldn’t there be a rule that prohibits ministers from appearing in public, when on official duty, wearing heavily branded clothing?"

@DuwayneEsau added:

"Never thought I’d see a Minister wearing a Michael Kors crew neck while acting in their official capacity."

@nthabiseng_ms criticised:

"Michael Kors, dude? Lol. Wear a jacket and shirt or something plain, labels look crass, especially in an economy like ours."

@RobertVogelZA said:

"Nice touch; the display of wealth on your sweatshirt."

@IllanaG_06 joked:

"Michael Kors on his chest, no electricity in the west."

