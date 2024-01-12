This man lost his family after being unemployed for years, and he finally got the break he had been searching for

Twitter user @Jaresh012 shared a picture of himself on his first day of work in over 12 years

South African people took to the comments to congratulate the man on his new job and bright future

This man lost everything due to 12 long years of being unemployed. Just the other day, he started a new job and beamed with pride on social media.

After 12 years of being unemployment this man finally found a job to support his family. Image: @Jaresh012

Unemployment is an epidemic that is crippling the people of South Africa and the country as a whole.

Man beams as he starts his first day of work

Twitter user @Jaresh012 shared a story that could not have been easy to. For 12 years, he has been unemployed, and as a result, he lost his wife and four sons.

The other day, he started a new job, his first day of work in 12 years, and he beamed with pride and gratitude. Finally, his life is coming together, and he can again support his family.

“I lost my job in July 2012; things were bad to the point where my ex-wife left me because I couldn’t support her and my 4 sons. I have been unemployed for 12 years

“Today was my first day at work since July 2012. Now, I will be able to support all my kids. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Mzansi showers the man with congratulations

People flocked to the comment section to commend the man on persevering and finding employment. It is tough out there!

Read some of the comments:

@sheldon_cameron clapped:

“Happy for you. Congratulations to you, my brother ❤️”

@Jamani_Khanyi said:

“Congratulations fam ❤️️”

@Thatomore2 showed love:

“Modimo a be le wena and may angels camp around and never leave you… phela Abuti”

@NethonondaNet1 shared:

“What a heartwarming story. I commend you for keeping the belief and faith. It is definitely brighter and warmer in the future.”

