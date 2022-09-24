Nomzamo Mbatha finally shared the trailer for the highly anticipated movie Shaka Ilembe , and it's safe to say that it is worth the wait

Peeps have hailed the cast and crew for producing a masterpiece that is at par with some Hollywood productions

Some social media users have, however, said some scenes are too explicit and not suitable for young children

Nomzamo Mbatha topped Twitter trends after she shared the trailer for the star-studded movie Shaka Ilembe. Many fans were taken aback by the high production quality and said they can't wait for it to hit the cinemas.

Nomzamo Mbatha's saucy scene in the upcoming movie 'Shaka Ilembe' causes a scene on social media. Image: @nomzamo_m.

Source: Instagram

Some viewers felt the movie had too explicit scenes for them to watch with their children or parents.

Reacting to the short clip shared by Nomzamo Mbatha on her social media pages, peeps said they must remove the saucy scenes.

@UGOsaintcristo said:

"Hope it's rated 18 years & above! Kids can't be watching this."

@yergsgniht commented:

"The explicit scenes on TV are too real for my liking these days we can’t even watch with our parents."

@Msigi_Emotion added:

"There was absolutely no need for that explicit scene when such would be anticipated by families to watch with kids as part of lessons and learnings….Kodwa ke America seyasbulala!"

@TankzMs noted:

"How are we going to watch it with our grandparents and siblings old shaka movie >>>"

@U_Andile added:

"The comments though. So most of y'all saw one thing and can't wait to see it bc of one thing only."

Mandoza's wife Mpho says she is finally ready to start afresh 6 years after his death: "I have to let him go"

Mduduzi Tshabalala, better known by his stage name Mandoza's family, has been holding on to his memories for six years since he lost a battle with cancer.

The Nkalakatha hitmaker's widow recently said that she believes it's time to let go and move on. Mpho added that she has not celebrated her birthday, which also happens to be Mandoza's death anniversary, since 2016. However, she said that things will be different as she believes she has mourned enough, City Press reports. She said:

"I have been mourning for the past five years, so I will celebrate this year. I am going to go to a restaurant and have a small thing with balloons for me ... I have done a full circle, and now I have to move on."

