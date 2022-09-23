Thuso Mbedu took to her timeline to respond to a social media user who started dragging her in her comments section

The online user tried to troll Mbedu telling her to stop using American accent when doing international interviews

South African netizens also jumped in defence of Thuso firing back at the peep who also refused to back down

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Thuso Mbedu has fired back at a troll who told her to stop using an American accent when doing 'The Woman King; interviews. Image: Momodu Mansaray

Source: Getty Images

Thuso Mbedu, star of The Woman King, did not mince her words when responding to a troll.

The netizen harshly advised Thuso to stop using an American accent when conducting international interviews. The online user was responding to one of Mbedu's tweets in which she used 80% IsiZulu while conversing with her followers. @JustKiingza stated the following:

"Reduce the American accent beautiful. I was watching your interview. Don't lose the South ah accent"

The Underground Railroad star clearly didn't take the words lightly and clapped back immediately, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Don’t talk about things you know nothing about."

Thuso and @JustKiingza shared the following heated conversation on Twitter:

Despite Thuso Mbedu standing up for herself, other social media users came to her defence. They dragged the troll, saying:

@Tallman5442 said:

"Her language is Zulu, who cares which English she speaks."

@Mceey_One4 wrote:

"I never understood this What if the "American accent" is just the way you talk? How do I reduce the way I talk?"

@unhinged_corner shared:

"Leave her alone. At least she doesn't say her name is "Embarleigh". She says her name correctly, she speaks IsiZulu ngendlela and that's the most important part, we don't care about non-African languages."

@dontevendontdo posted:

"I knew it came from a guy with 6 followers.you guys are boring."

@dlamza228 replied:

"This is a stupid comment."

@KanyoKngwendu commented:

"Why? Do you tell your kids who study at those schools to lose their native language?"

@LoratoPula also said:

"Shooooosh!"

@tuminoge added:

"If you’re bored, sleep."

However, @JustKiingza refused to back down, even citing South African-born Hollywood comedian Trevor Noah as an example of remaining rooted in Mzansi despite American huge fame.

"Imagine twanging like that when she doing interviews, while Trevor hasn't changed his accent."

Thuso Mbedu Guests on American TV Show The View

Briefly News previously reported that Thuso Mbedu's international success as a leading actress in the international film The Woman King, in which she co-starred with Viola Davis, has elevated her global celebrity status.

Mbedu appeared on the timeline yet again, this time as a guest on the American television show The View. She was spotted with Viola Davis, with whom she discussed their experiences as co-stars.

Thuso expressed gratitude that the film was shot in her home country of South Africa. She claimed that waking up in a familiar place and going to work on a global film set with global stars made everything easier.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News