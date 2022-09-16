Thuso Mbedu keeps on climbing new heights in her acting career and her role in The Woman King has certified her as a global star

Mbedu recently appeared on an American television daytime show called The View and talked about everything including her role in the international movie

South Africans have since flocked to their timelines to gush about the talented actress and wish her the best in her booming career

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Thuso Mbedu's journey as a leading actress in the international film The Woman King, in which she co-starred with Viola Davis, has elevated her global celebrity status.

Thuso Mbedu was a guest on the American show 'The View.' Image: Emma McIntyre and Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Mbedu appeared on the timeline once more, this time it's because she guested on the American television show The View. She was seen with Viola Davis and discussed their experiences as co-stars.

Thuso revealed that she was grateful that the film was shot in her home country of South Africa. She said that waking up in a familiar location and going to work on a global movie set with global stars made everything easier.

@TheView shared the following trending clip on Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans impressed with Thuso Mbedu's milestone

@makoya_malume said:

"@ThusoMbedu you belong, the world stage has been your destiny. May God keep you and elevate you even more."

@IammAndeee wrote:

"She’s so beautiful and all her dreams are coming together."

@2besh posted:

"Not me smiling throughout this clip"

@RatoSM_ shared:

"All of these women are making history and it's amazing. @ThusoMbedu you are our treasure. So proud and happy for you"

@JazzInCincy replied:

"This made me shiver. Such a great segment!!"

@Fulunem commented:

"Thuso is so gorgeous bathong! Can't wait to see this movie! Viola never disappoints!"

@Lutendo_Netshiv also said:

"Just listen to her accent she's gone"

@BuliTM also shared:

"Beautiful interview. I can't wait to watch the movie."

@Naledi_11 also wrote:

"She is so so beautiful! That smile, my Lord! May she never lack a reason to smile."

@QueenBasmin also posted:

"This interview was so JoyFull. I think I will watch this show again."

@Buhlebonga added:

"Thuso is a STAR! "

Thuso Mbedu flaunts incredible figure in a stunning dress at ‘The Woman King’ premiere: “ She ate the look”

Briefly News previously reported that Thuso Mbedu oozed elegance at the premiere of her movie, The Woman King. The award-winning actress stars alongside stars such as Viola Davis and Siv Ngesi.

The world has been waiting in anticipation for the release of the action-packed movie, and it seems the wait is finally over.

The Underground Railroad actress headed to her Twitter page to share stunning pictures from The Woman King's world premiere. The actress posed alongside her co-stars from the movie in the pictures circulating on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News