South Africa's very own Thuso Mbedu is making waves on the international acting scene with her stellar acting skills

The Hollywood actress received a lot of praise all around the world from impressed viewers who could not get enough of her

One online user started a discussion after sharing their thoughts on Thuso Mbedu's acting, and many showered her with compliments on how powerful she is on the big screen

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Thuso Mbedu's talent is getting noticed more and more each day. The gorgeous actress got her flowers from impressed Americans, who showered her with compliments on her latest work.

Thuso Mbedu is currently dominating the American acting scene as many in her praises after she showed off her talent in 'The woman King'. Image Instagram/@thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

From The Underground Railroad to now The Woman King, Thuso has been working hard to make a name for herself overseas. Her film projects are getting attention from Americans who realised just how skilled she is at acting.

Thuso Mbedu impresses with her impeccable 'The Woman King' performance

In a Twitter post, a Twitter user @paulswhtn from Atlanta USA complimented her acting abilities. Paul wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Thuso Mbedu has some of the most expressive eyes in Hollywood right now and is one of the most likeable presences. I need her on as many projects as possible because wow, what an entrance she made."

Thuso soon caught wind of the tweet and responded to Paul's review of her work. See the tweets with their sweet exchange below:

Other netizens soon joined in on showering Thuso with compliments for how amazing she is when playing different characters. Those who watched The Woman King even named her their favourite character in the blockbuster movie.

@ZinhleMazibuko commented:

"She is beautiful. Love her."

@sarsaraaaaah commented:

"She is so incredible!"

@Numbnnnes commented:

"Ughhh you’re making me wanna rewatch just to see her facial expressions."

@edinamdean commented:

"Nawi is my favourite character in the film. She had my heart from the start."

@goldassring commented:

"She was absolutely fantastic here. As soon as I get Amazon back I’m gonna need to watch."

@RAHABE88 commented:

"She came, she saw she conquered. I am loving it for Her, she is young, super talented, and man, she brings it all. This is her stepping stone in all good directions I pay she does it all. Watching Mami and you are fire."

@writtenbyirene commented:

"She is so fantastic, in Underground Railroad it’s so amazing how she makes her eyes look so haunted. every emotion her character feels (sometimes multiple at once) is swimming in her eyes, and she’s just standing there. Acting."

Thuso Mbedu claps back at troll telling her to "reduce American accent"

Briefly News previously reported that Thuso Mbedu hit back after an online user threw shade at her.

The netizen suggested that Thuso was forcing an American accent during her press statements. The tweep shared their two cents after the actress wrote in IsiZulu in tweets to her followers

The star of The Underground Railroad was not happy after seeing the comment. Thuso took the time to respond and had fans rallying in her corner to defend her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News