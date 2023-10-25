A North West woman's incredible display of bravery and calm nature has stunned social media users

In a video, she can be seen releasing a massive python back into the wild while dressed in a dress and vellies

The video has left viewers impressed by her courage and composure as she calmly handled the enormous snake and returned it to its natural habitat

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman living in the North West released a massive python back into the wild in a video. Images: @jpsmit01

Source: TikTok

A brave woman from the North West rocked a dress and vellies to release a massive python back into the wild.

Woman bravery trends

In a video posted by @jpsmit01 on his TikTok page, her bravery has left Mzansi stunned. The woman's daring feat was captured in a video that quickly went viral on social media. It showcased her calm and composed demeanour as she carefully handled the enormous snake and released it back into the wild.

The video resonated with viewers who praised the woman's fearlessness in the face of this venomous reptile. Many were amazed by her poise and her commitment to wildlife conservation.

PAY ATTENTION:

Watch the video below:

Mzansi stunned by woman's actions

People throughout the country could not believe how brave this lady was. It also highlighted the courage and resilience that individuals like this North West woman display when faced with unique challenges.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@loveovercomesall01 commented:

"If you let it go, it are can like to come back grooter."

@Clarissa van der 890 shared:

"Hel no... Nope gaan nie vir my werk nie."

@Tammy Moult commented:

"This is awesome... dress, vellies, bakkie en slang. well done girl."

@Kenneth said:

"Thanks for sharing always nice to see them released."

@Val_die_Italiaaner praised:

"White south african women we are build different."

@Hoosain Abdullah commented:

"Now that is when a woman stands by you , THICK or THIN."

@Rooikappie praised:

"South African women are build differently... dress..vellies.. bakkie... Python."

Couple unknowingly sleeps with massive python at Kruger National Park

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a couple on holiday in the Kruger National Park unknowingly sharing a room with a giant python.

The Kruger Park spokesperson said that Satara management has been trimming trees around the unit to keep the wildlife out.

The story set South Africans on edge, with many claiming they would never want to be caught in that situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News