A man who wanted to skip a long queue at a voting station pretended to be physically impaired

After a few steps using a crutch, the man quickly walked as if no harm was done to him

People in the comment section laughed at the man's antics, hailing his change in pace as miraculous

A voter had people laughing when he pretended to be injured. Images: @snazoqwabe

While some people waited for hours to cast their votes, a young man found a way to skip the long queue by pretending to be physically impaired.

Snazo Qwabe took to her TikTok account (@snazoqwabe) to share a video of the man showing off his acting skills. At the beginning of the clip, the limping man uses a crutch to exit the voting station. After a few steps, the pretender replaces the staggered walk for a faster pace, not needing the crutch at all.

The crowd burst into gasps and laughter. A member of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) points out to the man, laughing in disbelief.

In her caption, Snazi wrote:

"POV: The voting lines are too long, and so you try every trick there is."

Watch the comical video below:

Internet users join in on the laughter

People in Snazo's comment section found the clip hilarious.

@the_awesome_market laughed and said:

"The first man to show us rapid change immediately after voting."

Speaking about the IEC official, @kartelcrew commented:

"That lady looks impressed. That laugh was too much."

Commenting on the man's actions, @thembi_3000 wrote:

"It's the way he could hear the background noise but kept walking without looking back."

When @queenetnonhlanhla asked if the pretender finished voting, Snazo laughed:

"Not even, he ended up running away because the cops were around."

@mickey_mm8 joked in the comment section when they said:

"It's a miracle."

Political parties urge for extra voting days

In a related article, Briefly News reported that political parties and independent candidates have called on the IEC to extend voting by two days following widespread issues, including early station closures and technical glitches.

Independent candidate Tshepo Mogano highlighted a significant flaw in the system, questioning how IEC officials could accurately verify identities when voters presented IDs while wearing face masks.

