Political parties and independent candidates have called on the IEC to extend voting by two days following widespread issues, including early station closures and technical glitches

Various parties including the MKP's Nhlamulo Ndlela and RISE Mzansi criticised the IEC's handling of the election

The parties argue that extending the voting period is essential to ensure every citizen's right to vote is upheld

A number of political parties have urged for an extra voting day following disappointments from the IEC's side.

Due to widespread dissatisfaction with the recent voting process, calls have mounted for extra voting days.

A number of political parties and independent candidates have urged the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to extend the voting period by an additional one day.

This would mean two days for special votes and two more for regular votes to avoid significant issues on the initial voting day, leaving numerous citizens unable to cast their ballots.

The call for an extended voting window

Speaking to Briefly News Nhlamulo Ndlela, spokesperson for uMkhonto we Sizwe (MKP), has been a vocal advocate for the extension.

"We are calling on the IEC to extend voting days to ensure that every citizen has the opportunity to exercise their democratic right. The current situation is unacceptable, and immediate action is necessary."

The EFF's Julius Malema on voting day noted that maybe plans to extend voting by a day following his unpleasant voting experience.

He said the sentiment was raised by other leaders casting their votes at various stations nationwide.

RISE Mzansi also called for better process management and noted certain things could have been avoided.

"We’re letting the process run in terms of the counting, but this matter needs to be addressed directly. There were a number of concerns. The change of the Voting Districts regulations and the poor communication around that could’ve been avoided.”

The criticism directed at the IEC has been severe, with political parties and independent candidates labelling the commission as incompetent.

The most damning allegations pertain to the premature closure of several voting stations, which reportedly shut their doors before the designated closing time of 9 pm.

Some stations were reported to have ceased operations as early as the afternoon, exacerbating the disenfranchisement of voters.

Technical glitches and malfunctions

Technical issues further marred the voting process, with numerous stations experiencing failures in their scanning equipment.

These glitches resulted in prolonged queues and heightened frustration among voters.

The verification process has also been scrutinised, with concerns raised about the adequacy of the measures in place.

Independent candidate Tshepo Mogano highlighted a significant flaw in the system, questioning how IEC officials could accurately verify identities when voters presented IDs while wearing face masks.

"The vetting process needs to be rigorous to maintain the integrity of the election. How can we be sure of a person's identity if their face is partially covered?"

Not all parties agree

DA's Helen Zille said this was not even something people should be thinking about.

"The law doesn't allow that. It's even a theoretical question. We should not even be talking about this now."

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said there was no need to extend the voting days.

"We're already voting for three days if you look at it. Because we have the two special voting days already. It's not that the phenomenon of three-voting ballots is new.

"It's just a simple matter of planning on the side of the IEC and adhering to a clear call to wake up early and arrive to voting stations."

Speaking on the sidelines to Briefly News the ANC's Gwede Mantashe briefly said it was not necessary and would create more complications.

IEC faces criticism despite 70% voter turnout prediction

Briefly News reported that a large number of South Africans complained that they were unable to vote in the 2024 General Election.

Despite this, the IEC predicted that voter turnout would surpass 70%, higher than the 66,06% achieved in 2019.

Many social media users criticised the IEC’s election process, with some claiming that they waited too long to vote or were turned away.

