“Not the Mhulungu You’re Looking for”: Woman Has SA in Laughter by Rejecting DA in Video
- A young lady amused South Africans after she shared a clip of herself rejecting the Democratic Alliance (DA) party
- The footage gained a massive attraction on social media, gathering many views, likes and comments
- The lady's clip entertained people as they flocked to the comments section with laughter while others cracked jokes
One young lady in Mzansi amused many South Africans after openly rejecting the country's second-biggest party.
Woman has SA in stitches by rejecting DA in a video
A young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @your1braincell relieved the pressure off South Africans with the election as she amused peeps with her hilarious antics. In the footage, the woman revealed in her video that the Democratic Alliance party tried contacting her; however, she was not keen.
In the clip, she displayed hilarious gestures while capturing her post, saying:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Me cause the DA have been trying to contact me. I am not the mhulungu you're looking for," she wrote in her video.
The footage left many people in laughter and became a hit on TikTok, generating over 62K views along, with thousands of likes and many comments within a few hours of its publication.
Watch the video below:
SA in laughter
People were amused by the woman's clip as they took to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off.
Asah Sigenu said:
"Bethuna?!!"
Bruiser shared:
"They cornered me at UCT and I caught myself saying 'OOOHHH NO NO NO NO' like a cartoon character."
Tiffalame added:
"They’ve been texting me like I’m an ex."
Masie expressed:
"They came to the place I work at a few weeks ago and gave us lollipops."
Hysterical woman breaks down over not being able to vote
Briefly News previously reported a woman broke down over not being able to vote. A woman on TikTok named Alysha Jaide hysterically shared her voting experience in Pretoria.
High school teacher Alysha Jaide broke down in a TikTok video she recorded explaining her voting nightmare. The mom had a long drive to Pretoria and stood in a queue for an hour before she was denied the chance to vote.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za