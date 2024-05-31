A young lady amused South Africans after she shared a clip of herself rejecting the Democratic Alliance (DA) party

The footage gained a massive attraction on social media, gathering many views, likes and comments

The lady's clip entertained people as they flocked to the comments section with laughter while others cracked jokes

One young lady in Mzansi amused many South Africans after openly rejecting the country's second-biggest party.

A lady amused South Africans by rejecting the DA in a TikTok video. Image: @your1braincell/ TikTok and Bloomberg/Getty Images

Woman has SA in stitches by rejecting DA in a video

A young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @your1braincell relieved the pressure off South Africans with the election as she amused peeps with her hilarious antics. In the footage, the woman revealed in her video that the Democratic Alliance party tried contacting her; however, she was not keen.

In the clip, she displayed hilarious gestures while capturing her post, saying:

"Me cause the DA have been trying to contact me. I am not the mhulungu you're looking for," she wrote in her video.

The footage left many people in laughter and became a hit on TikTok, generating over 62K views along, with thousands of likes and many comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA in laughter

People were amused by the woman's clip as they took to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off.

Asah Sigenu said:

"Bethuna?!!"

Bruiser shared:

"They cornered me at UCT and I caught myself saying 'OOOHHH NO NO NO NO' like a cartoon character."

Tiffalame added:

"They’ve been texting me like I’m an ex."

Masie expressed:

"They came to the place I work at a few weeks ago and gave us lollipops."

