A woman broke down over not being able to vote.

A woman broke down after being unable to cast her vote in the 2024 general elections. Image: @alysha_jaide

A woman on TikTok named Alysha Jaide hysterically shared her voting experience in Pretoria.

Ignorance is not bliss after all

High school teacher Alysha Jaide broke down in a TikTok video she recorded of herself explaining her voting nightmare. The mom had a long drive to Pretoria and stood in a queue for an hour before she was denied the chance to vote.

Jaide had brought the incorrect document, as she had left her ID at home and carried her driver’s licence with her. When she heard that she couldn’t vote, her heart sank and she started bawling her eyes out.

She captioned her video:

“When you drive an hour to come vote but you can’t vote with your driver's only ID. I feel like such an idiot and I am so upset with myself.”

Watch the video below:

Mistakes happen

Jaide was a total mess when she was sent away after all of the effort she had gone to to get to her voting station:

“Guys, please don’t be like me and vote with your driver’s license. I did not know that I needed my ID and now I can’t vote. We drove all the way from Pretoria and I’m so upset. I stood in a queue for an hour and now I can’t vote because I saw somewhere that you can vote with your driver’s license.”

Jaide’s comments section made sure to make the matter worse as netizens roasted her for her silly mistake:

@George Washington lll was not happy with Jaide’s ignorance and scolded her:

"DA is going to lose because of you. Thanks a lot, Alysha.”

@Stevey was baffled by Jaide’s hysteria and laughed:

“Ehh, now you’re crying?”

@SlindoNoxolo Mazibuko thought that Jaide’s misfortune was best for the nation:

“You were going to vote for an incompetent party anyway so thank the angels for all of this.”

@Sine Nkosi felt sorry for the hysterical lady:

“I’m sorry, love, calm down now.”

Voting day chaos

Briefly News reported that UDM leader Bantu Holomisa was almost turned away from his voting station early on election day morning. According to the IEC, the Eastern Cape premier candidate did not appear on voters' roll at that particular station.

The IEC confirmed to Briefly News that Holomisa was able to vote after being directed to a different voting station. According to Holomisa's social media post on X, he was eventually allowed to vote after being told to change voting stations.

