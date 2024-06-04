A sangoma on TikTok shared a video and explanation of a cinnamon ritual people should use

The woman sprinkled the spice under her doormat and blew it out the palm of her right hand

Some people believed in the ritual and gave positive reviews, while others shared their doubts

A sangoma shared her cinnamon ritual with internet users, recommending everyone to sprinkle the spice at their front doors.

MkhuluKgomari, who uses the handle @mkhulukgomari on TikTok, shared a video on the app throwing cinnamon under her front door mat. The clip then cuts to the woman blowing away some of the spice in her hand.

In her post's caption, the healer and mentor said that one should fill their right palm with cinnamon, step outside their front door and face the inside of their home or business. Next, they should utter and repeat the following phrase once they are in position:

"When this cinnamon blows, prosperity here will enter. When cinnamon blows, abundance will come to stay. When this cinnamon blows, abundance here will live!

"Do this every first day of the month."

MkhuluKgomari added in the comment section that the ritual attracts money, prosperity, and abundance to people's homes or businesses.

Watch the sangoma's viral video below:

Social media users on the fence

People flooded MkhuluKgomari's comment section with queries about the ritual displayed online, while others shared their experiences and scepticism.

@mokgadioliviamaph said what they would do with the spice:

"I'll save my cinnamon for cooking and rely on grace for everything else."

@_dkamo shared their experience of the ritual:

"Since I’ve started this ritual, things have changed drastically in my life."

@lebohangmakgato74 said:

"Say hello to the new struggle of finding cinnamon on the shelves."

Instead of sprinkling the cinnamon, @kgakollos shared:

"I had the urge to pour it into the bucket when cleaning today."

Doubting the approach, @fedi_111 shared:

"I study traditional medicine, and when I see gogos with cinnamon and pink salts, I know they are fake."

@cynthiajosseck tried the ritual before and said:

"Someone called and asked, 'Can I send you lunch money?' I was so broke, but it felt like I was doing witchcraft as a Christian. Never did it again."

