A video shared shows a young child walking into a room carrying a large frog, which he then places on his unsuspecting mother's hand while she sits on the couch with her husband

The prank sends both parents jumping off the couch in terror, screaming and backing away from the amphibian visitor while the person filming the scene bursts with laughter

The camerawoman was clearly in on the prank, staying quiet as the child, who appears to be around three years old, approached his parents, who were distracted by their phones

A family's ordinary day turned into a moment of comedy gold thanks to a child's innocent amphibian discovery.

shared the amusing clip on his Facebook page, capturing the moment a young boy walked into a room carrying a large frog while someone recorded his approach. The child's parents were completely oblivious, sitting on a couch with their backs turned, both engrossed in their phones.

The unsuspecting moment of calm was shattered when the boy casually placed the frog on his mother's hand, which was resting around her husband's shoulders. The reaction was instant—both parents screamed and leapt from the couch, backing away as quickly as possible from the unexpected visitor.

The camerawoman's perfectly timed prank

What makes the video funny is the reaction of the woman recording, who dissolves into fits of laughter as the parents frantically try to escape the frog. Her quiet composure while filming the child's approach suggests she was in on the innocent prank, though the child himself was likely just excited to show his parents his fascinating find.

The video highlights the difference between the child's innocent curiosity and his parents' instinctive fear, making it relatable to many who have had unexpected animal encounters.

The frog in the video seems to be a harmless garden species common in South Africa. However, not all frogs are safe to handle. While South Africa doesn’t have the deadly poisonous or venomous frogs found in places like Brazil or Central America, experts still recommend handling them with care.

There’s a key difference between poisonous and venomous frogs—poisonous frogs release toxins through their skin, which can be absorbed by touch, while venomous frogs inject toxins using spikes or glands. Some of the world’s most dangerous frogs, like the golden poison dart frog, can kill a human with just two micrograms of their toxins, but these species are not found in South Africa.

Social media reacts to the hilarious family moment

@Vuyiswa Clay questioned the father's reaction:

"Who is the man in this house🤣🤣"

@King Thisila Spha'mandla noticed another detail:

"For me, it's the song the kid sings😂😂"

@Thamy Maeme Malaka joked about the parents' fear:

"Kanti, who is tha parent here😂🤣😂"

@Pale Nelson Thapelo Villa praised the child's prank:

"Young man did them dirty 😂😂😂"

@Andile Ngcongo shared his parenting conclusion:

"I'll never allow my child to go outside 😭"

@Sfiso Nyawuza focused on one parent's reaction:

"It's the father screaming 😅😅😅"

