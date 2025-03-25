“So Much Love There”: SA Reacts as Woman Shows How Her Dad Cares for Grandchild

A lady gave viewers a glimpse into her son's relationship with her father, which left many people in awe

The TikTok video sparked a massive buzz on the internet, and people reacted to the pair's interaction

Briefly News takes a look at the health benefits of grandparents to their grandkids and vice versa

A wholesome clip of a woman showcasing how her father takes care of his grandchild has melted hearts online.

A lady unveiled how her father takes care of her son in a TikTok video that warmed hearts in SA. Image: @user4021785lydia

Source: TikTok

Woman flexes how her dad takes care of his grandchild

The heartfelt clip was shared by TikTok user @user4021785lydia on the video-sharing app, where it captured the beautiful bond between the elderly man and the little one, leaving many South Africans in their feels.

The young mother took to her TikTok caption, where she expressed how her father stated once she got pregnant out of wedlock, he would have her pack her stuff and leave his house. However, it is the exact opposite as the woman's father is so caring and affectionate towards his grandchild.

In the video, the proud grandfather can be seen feeding his grandson pap so attentively and ensuring the toddler is well taken care of, showing a level of dedication that left many netizens emotional.

The touching display of affection between the two quickly gained traction on social media, with many expressing their admiration for how hands-on he was, noting that not all grandparents go the extra mile when it comes to childcare.

Watch the sweet video of the grandfather and his grandson below:

SA is in awe of the granddad and grandson bond

People priased the doting grandfather for his grand gestures as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts. Others reflected on their own experiences, reminiscing about the special role their grandparents played in their upbringing.

Monique shared:

"Yoooooh the police pick me up from work my mother open a case of kidnapping when I took my child that police women told me aftr don't worry your mother just want the child I had to give him back cause they ask him where do you want to stay he said by my Ouma I was done."

Grace Today expressed:

"He was just trying to discipline you but he accepted the defeat and moved on, what can he do."

VivaciousVeevee replied:

"You will be told you can leave, but my child stays here, my child being your child."

Mogomotsi Mosupye commented:

"They just wanted better for you. The responsibility of a child whilst you're also dependent on your parents is not fun."

Prisca stated:

"The mouth talking, not the heart."

Portia wrote:

"So much love there."

A woman showcased how her father takes care of his grandson. Image: @user4021785lydia

Source: TikTok

Health benefits of grandparents and grandkids’ bond

Relationships between grandparents and grandchildren can boost both parties' health. According to the National Institutes of Health, grandparents may benefit from improved mental health and less depression, while youngsters may gain from increased emotional support, a closer bond with their grandparents, and a connection to their ancestry.

3 Epic grandparents and grandkids stories

Briefly News previously reported that one woman shared a heartwarming clip of her grandma gifting her money. The clip took many South Africans down memory lane.

previously reported that one woman shared a heartwarming clip of her grandma gifting her money. The clip took many South Africans down memory lane. A little boy was not ready to see his grandparents leave after a friendly visit, and the boy ran and chased after it with his grandparents with so much determination.

A little girl made sure her grandfather looked neat. She combed the man's hair while he was relaxing on the sofa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News