List of courses that require 20 points at UJ in 2022: Everything you should know

The University of Johannesburg offers students a golden chance to lead great adventures and achieve their academic destinations. UJ is one of the country's leading institutions of higher learning. The University is open to both South African and international students. You need to meet the required standards for successful admission. Here are some of the courses that require 20 points at UJ today.

The University of Johannesburg offers students a golden chance to lead great adventures and achieve their academic destinations. Photo: @University of Johannesburg on Facebook (modified by author)

The programmes offered at the University of Johannesburg offer potential students a chance to become effective leaders. The institution is also committed and passionate about giving back to society, and great education is one way of doing so. Potential students can visit the institution's main website and check for courses that require 20 points at UJ.

What can I study if I have 20 points?

Education is one of the best investments you can make in your life, so choosing the right University will come in handy. UJ offers a wide range of programmes tailored to meet student's needs in an all-rounded manner.

UJ is a dynamic institution and embraces diversity and culture. Photo: @University of Johannesburg on Facebook, @Oladimeji Ajegbile on Pexels.com (modified by author)

Courses that require 20 points at UJ

UJ is a dynamic institution and embraces diversity and culture. With a minimum of 20 UJ APS score, you can choose one of the following courses:

Diploma in Fashion Production 20 with Maths or 21 with Maths Lit

Diploma in Operations Management 20 with Mathematics or 22 with Mathematical Literacy

Extended Diploma programme in Operations Management 20 with Maths or 22 with Maths Lit

Low APS score courses at UJ

The institution is geared towards ensuring every student has a fair chance to receive an education. Each individual deserves both intellectual development and progress in academics. Therefore, even with a low APS, you can still venture into some of these competitive industries upon completing your studies.

Diploma in Jewellery Design and Manufacture 18 with Mathematics Lit or 20 with Tech Maths Diploma in Sports Management 18 with Mathematics or 19 with Mathematics Literacy Diploma in Management Services 19 with Mathematics or 21 with Mathematics Lit Diploma in Operations Management 19 with Mathematics or 21 with Mathematics Lit Extended Diploma programme in Logistics 19 with Maths/Tech Maths or 21 with Maths Lit Extended Diploma programme in Management Services 19 with Maths or 21 with Maths Lit Extended Diploma programme in People Management 19 with Maths/Tech Maths or 21 with Maths Lit Extended Diploma programme in Small People Management 19 with Maths/Tech Maths or 21 with Mathematics Lit Extended Diploma programme in Transportation Management 19 with Maths/Tech Maths or 21 with Mathematics Lit

Which course can I do with 22 points at UJ?

For admission into these programmes, candidates must have a National Senior Certificate (NSC). Photo: @pixabay.com

For admission into these programmes, candidates must have a National Senior Certificate (NSC). Here are some of the programmes that require a 22 APS score at UJ:

Diploma in Accountancy 22 with Maths/Tech Maths or 24 Diploma in Business Information Technology 22 with Maths/Tech Maths or 24 with Mathematical Literacy Diploma in Financial Services Operations 22 with Maths/Tech Mathematics or 24 with Mathematical Literacy Diploma in Food and Beverage Operations 22 with Maths/Tech Mathematics or 24 with Mathematical Literacy Diploma in Logistics 22 with Mathematics /Tech Maths or 24 with Mathematical Literacy Diploma in Marketing 22 with Mathematics /Tech Mathematics or 24 with Mathematical Literacy Diploma in People Management 22 with Mathematics /Tech Mathematics or 24 with Mathematical Literacy Diploma in Retail Business Management 22 with Mathematics /Tech Maths or 24 with Mathematical Literacy Diploma in Small Business Management 22 with Mathematics /Tech Maths or 24 with Mathematical Literacy Diploma in Tourism Management 22 with Mathematics /Tech Maths or 24 with Mathematical Literacy Diploma in Transportation Management 22 with Mathematics /Tech Maths or 24 with Mathematical Literacy Extended Bachelor of Engineering Technology (Extraction Metallurgy) 22 Extended Bachelor of Engineering Technology (Physical Metallurgy) 22

What can I study with a 21 APS score?

With about 178 undergraduate and diploma programmes to choose from at UJ, there is something for everyone. With an APS score of 21, you can enrol for one of the following courses;

Extended Diploma programme in Public Relations and Communication 21

Extended Diploma in Analytical Chemistry 21

Extended Diploma in Biotechnology 21

Extended Diploma in Food Technology 21

Admission requirements at UJ

One must meet the admission point score (APS) required for the specific programme. Here are the UJ admission requirements to keep in mind when making your application.

One should have the appropriate combination of recognised National Senior Certificate (NSC) or Independent Examinations Board (IEB) subjects and certain levels of achievement in these subjects as set out in UJ's prospectus.

For international students, one ought to comply with the requirements set by the Immigration ACT No. 13 of 2002 and the rules and regulations set by UJ.

Final Grade 11 results, if currently in Grade 12 and pursuing a South African NSC or IEB curriculum, or final school leaving results. Valid Passport or Asylum Seeker Permit, Refugee Permit National Identity Document, Permanent Residence certificate or ID Providing proof of English Proficiency (IELTS, TOEFL, and UJELP) Study Visa

With the above list of courses that require 20 points at UJ, you can be sure of following your dreams. Do not hesitate to make an application and join one of the prestigious universities in the country.

