Top 20 most expensive Barbie dolls ever sold (including prices)

Barbie dolls have been the favourites of little girls and even some adults since they were first released in the 1950s. However, some have high monetary values, selling for hundreds of dollars in auctions. This article highlights the most expensive Barbie dolls ever sold. You could be sitting on a small fortune with that doll collecting dust in the depth of your childhood closet.

Here are some of the most valuable and highly sought-after Barbie dolls. Photo: @KlYOMlHaunterly, @latamswiftie013 on Twitter, Gilles Bassignac, Eduardo Parra via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The value of any Barbie doll can vary based on various factors, including rarity, condition and popularity. In addition, the doll market can fluctuate significantly over time based on trends and collector preferences.

What is the most expensive Barbie doll ever sold?

While not all Barbies are worth their playhouse's weight in cash, some are scarce collector's items that could sell for a surprising amount. Here are some of the most valuable Barbies.

1. Stefano Canturi Barbie ($302,500)

Jewellery designer Stefano Canturi at the Barbie Basics Collection Launch in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Robert Gray

Source: Getty Images

Designed by Stefano Canturi, this elegant blonde doll features carats of white diamonds and a square emerald. It was sold in 2010 to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

2. De Beers 40th Anniversary Barbie ($85,000)

De Beers Barbie sold by auction to benefit The French Red Cross. Photo: Gilles Bassignac

Source: Getty Images

In 1999, Mattel partnered with De Beers, a diamond company, to outfit this toy. Along with a top, matching tangerine wrap and sheer skirt, it rocks a belt with 160 diamonds.

3. Original Barbie ($27,450)

The first Barbie doll model was created in 1959 by Ruth Handler, co-founder of Mattel. Photo: Fiona Hanson

Source: Getty Images

Which Barbie is the rarest? This vintage Barbie doll has a striped bathing suit, golden hair and blue eyeshadow. It was sold in mint condition in 2006 and is available on eBay for $25,000.

4. Barbie in Midnight Red ($17,065)

This barbie was sold for $17,065. Photo: @WorldOf_RPs on Twitter, @175fairy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This doll is a real treasure thanks to its vintage outfit. Back in the day, you would spend about $3 on a standard Barbie and then pay a considerable amount to build a miniature collection of its outfits and accessories.

5. Pink Diamond Barbie ($15,000)

Although this doll was sold for a whopping $15,000, it came with the stipulation that it could not be re-sold or re-auctioned. Photo: @katlovespizza, @M0DEL888 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Designed by Phillipe Blond and David, this doll debuted at their 2013 Blonde Spring show during the New York Fashion Week. It was sold in a charity auction, and the proceeds were used to benefit the MAC Aids Fund organization.

6. Celebration 2000 Doll ($11,000)

This Barbie was sold for $11,000 in 2000. Photo: @yfernandez82, @BabiesMj on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This special edition toy was released to celebrate the Millennium. Limited editions and Barbies with unique characteristics are often in high demand among collectors.

7. Gala Abend Barbie ($9,148)

The Gala Abend Barbie at Christie's South Kensington Auction in London, England. Photo: Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

The highly coveted rare Barbie was released in 1965. Adhering to its gala name, this toy features brunette hair, a long coat, a matching dress, and gloves.

8. Signed Pillow Talk Barbie Set ($7,680)

Actors Rock Hudson and Doris Day on a poster for the movie Pillow Talk. Photo: Movie Poster Image Art

Source: Getty Images

This set was released in 2011, consisting of two toys, each representing the main characters of the film Pillow Talk. Although the old-fashioned piece may not appeal to children, it is a fantastic collector's item for adults.

9. Lorraine Schwartz Barbie ($7,500)

Orraine Schwartz designed this gorgeous red-haired Barbie. Photo: @JoeMunnsHK on Twiter, Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Lorraine Schwartz designed this piece as part of a collaboration between Mattel and the Council of Fashion Designers of America. It was sold at a charity auction in 2010.

10. Brunette Ponytail Doll ($6,710)

This Barbie features blue eyeshadow. Photo: @vintagebarbie_1959 on Instagram, @Relikit on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 1959, seven Barbie dolls were manufactured, all of which looked similar. However, this one differed from the rest due to its leg design, constructed with copper tuning. The toy features a black eyeliner and a graphic swimsuit.

11. Karl Lagerfeld Barbie ($5,275)

This doll was released in 2014. Photo: @MadisonWestley, @harpersbazaarus on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With only 999 in existence, these toys can fetch thousands of dollars on eBay. In May 2023, one was sold for a whopping $5,275. However, they were previously sold on Net-a-Porter.

12. Marie Antoinette Doll ($3,000)

This 2003 Barbie was created for history enthusiasts and is fashioned after the ill-fated French queen Marie Antoinette. Photo: @leCMN, @arkive on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Produced as part of Mattel's Women of Royalty Series, this doll was based on Élisabeth Vigée-Lebrun's 1783 portrait of the French monarch. This Barbie features a diamond necklace dressed in an extravagant blue gown.

13. Porcelain Rumba Barbie Doll Prototype ($2,640)

A porcelain Barbie at a National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention in Arlington, Virginia. Photo: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Originally designed to have a distinct 1920s hairstyle and design, this prototype is made of porcelain instead of plastic. Therefore, this piece is quite fragile compared to other toys capable of withstanding hours of play without showing wear.

14. Enchanted Evening Barbie ($1,670)

An Enchanted Evening Barbie from the early '60s sells on eBay for $1,670. Photo: @Entertainment Tonight, @Us Weekly on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This doll inspires Barbie star Margot Robbie's red carpet looks. Its stylist Andrew Mukamal drew inspiration from the actresses' ensemble for the London premiere.

15. Faerie Queen Barbie ($1,500)

This Barbie was sold in 2004 for $1,500. Photo: @KlYOMlHaunterly on Twitter, @joannsdolls on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Released in 2004, the Faerie Queen depicts the Irish mythical faerie. It was sold in a limited number as part of the Platinum Label. She wears a crown with sparkling wings as ruler of the faerie world.

16. Pink Jubilee Barbie ($1,300)

Some Barbies are scarce collector's items that could sell for a surprising amount. Photo: @barbieboyvette on Instagram, @P13r61 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In celebration of Barbie's 30th anniversary, this toy was gifted to guests of Mattel's festival in 1989. It features a pale pink and silver gown, sparkly earrings and big wavy hair.

17. Devi Kroell Doll ($1,075)

Devi Kroell is an Austrian accessories designer. Photo: @lavieglosshcney on Twitter, Gary Gershoff via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sold during a charity auction for the Council of Fashion Designers in America, this piece was a collaboration between Mattel and designer Devi Kroell. It wears thigh-high boots and an elegant, chic pink purse.

18. Colour Magic Barbie ($750)

The value of any Barbie doll can vary based on various factors, including rarity, condition and popularity. Photo: @barbie_superstar2018 @plastix.fantastix on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This 1960s doll features a unique twist as her hair and swimsuit change colour when sprayed with a particular solution. This explains its high demand by collectors.

19. Pink Splendor Doll ($530)

A pink Barbie doll displayed at an exhibition at Fundacion Canal in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Eduardo Parra

Source: Getty Images

With only 10,000 available pieces worldwide, this extravagant doll features a sky-high hairdo. It was released in 1996 as part of Barbie's 35th anniversary.

20. Totally Hair Barbie ($270)

A Totally Hair Barbie photographed in New York City. Photo: Yvonne Hemsey

Source: Getty Images

Interestingly, this blonde hair toy from the early 90s came with styling gel and hair accessories for a change in hairstyle. Get one at $270 on eBay.

What is the most expensive doll in the world?

The L'Oiseleur (The Bird Trainer) doll is the most expensive doll in the world. The only place you can find this doll is in the Swiss workshop of its creator, Christian Bailly.

This article has everything you need to know about the most expensive Barbie dolls ever sold. If you had one growing up, you should double-check if any of the ones on this list are still stored away.

READ ALSO: Top 15 greatest African leaders of all time and their achievements

Briefly recently published an article ranking Africa's greatest leaders. These leaders were willing to put everything on the line to face the unknown and activate change in Africa.

Explore this list of the greatest African leaders who are well known to this day and who helped shape the history of the land many call home. These men and women were pioneers in their own way.

Source: Briefly News