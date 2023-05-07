20+ stamps worth money: Most valuable stamps in the world

Have you ever wondered how a tiny piece of paper with a picture could be worth millions? Once used for mailing letters and parcels, stamps have become highly sought-after collectables by collectors and enthusiasts, fetching exorbitant prices at auctions. They are not just a piece of paper with ink but stamps that are worth money, holding historical significance and rarity that make them valuable.

Stamp designer Wan Wei Sheng poses with a copy of his original draft of a stamp he designed entitled The Whole Country is Red. Photo: ED Jones/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Postage stamps are small adhesive labels or pieces of paper sold by authorised vendors such as post offices and postal administrations. They are used to paying for moving, insuring, or registering mail. The world's first postage stamp, Penny Black, was introduced in Great Britain on 1 May 1840. Also, collectors, known as philatelists, search for rare and valuable ones featuring a range of subjects such as animals, historical figures and famous landmarks.

Most expensive stamps in the world

Stamps can be precious due to their rarity, historic importance and unique features like misprints or limited editions. Aside from being expensive, most of them are valuable, and collectors worldwide want to pay millions. Here are some of the most valuable stamps to look out for.

1. Mauritius Post Office Stamps: $9.6 million

Mauritius Post Office Stamp, the orange one pence. Photo: ullstein bild/ullstein bild

Source: Getty Images

These valuable postage stamps, consisting of 27 One Penny red and Two Penny blue stamps, are the first British stamps made outside Great Britain. In 2021, one of them, a One Penny red stamp, had Lady Elizabeth Gomm, and it was sold for £8.1 million, approximately $9.6 million.

2. British Guiana 1 Cent Magenta: $9.48 million

A case containing the sole-surviving British Guiana One-Cent Magenta stamp dating from 1856 in Sotheby's auction house. Photo: Oli Scarff

Source: Getty Images

Dubbed the holy grail of philately and the Mona Lisa of the stamp world, this is one of the rare postage stamps known to have one in existence. It was created in 1856 as an emergency solution during a delayed stamp shipment.

Are British Guiana stamps worth anything?

Yes. For instance, the British Guiana 1 Cent Magenta was sold for approximately $9.48 million in a 2014 Sotheby's auction to Stuart Weitzman, a shoe designer.

3. Benjamin Franklin Z Grill: $3 million

The 1-cent Z-grill stamp is a blue stamp depicting Benjamin Franklin that was issued in 1868. Photo: Spencer Platt

Source: Getty Images

The 1868 stamp featuring Benjamin Franklin's face is scarce due to its Z Grill pattern of horizontal z-shaped indentations. Only two examples exist today, one held at the New York Public Library's Miller Collection and the other being one of the most coveted stamps among collectors.

How much is the Z grill stamp worth?

In 2005, it was traded for four Inverted Jenny stamps worth $3 million.

4. Sicilian Error of Colour: $2.6 million

This stamp is renowned for its rarity and longevity, as it was supposed to be printed in orange but came out blue. Only two examples exist, making it highly sought after by collectors. In 2011, one was sold for €1.8 million, or $2.6 million.

5. Treskilling Yellow: $2.3 million

It was created in 1855 as part of Sweden's first postage stamp. It was meant to be green but was printed in yellow by mistake. Today, only one of these stamps exists, and it was sold for $2.3 million in 2010, equivalent to $4,248,000 in 2023.

6. Two Penny Blue: $1.77 million

The Two Penny Blue. Photo: The Print Collector/Print Collector

Source: Getty Images

It is considered the second official postage imprint globally, less often for heavier items than the Penny Black. It held the title of the most expensive British Commonwealth stamp for over 20 years until 2014.

What is a Two Penny Blue stamp worth?

In 1992, it was sold for 1,610,000 Swiss Francs or $1.77 million. The first Two Penny Blue was released on 6 May 1840, five days after the Penny Black.

7. The Whole Country is Red: $2 million

A 1968 Whole Country in Red stamp. Photo: Mike CLARKE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

This imprint was issued to honour the Chinese Cultural Revolution of communism and features a worker, farmer, and soldier holding a book by Chairman Mao. A single one was sold in 2018 for 13.8 million Yuan, or approximately $2 million.

8. Alexandria Blue Boy: $1.18 million

This valuable imprint was released before the US federal government began issuing stamps. Only seven copies exist, and one of them was sold in 2019 for $1.18 million.

9. Inverted Jenny: $1.35 million

The Inverted Jenny stamp is displayed at the World Stamp Show in Manhattan, New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt

Source: Getty Images

This rare imprint is a 1918 misprint depicting an inverted Jenny biplane. While over 100 are known to exist, only a few are in good condition. One was sold for $1,351,250 at an auction in 2016.

10. Baden 9 Kreuzer Error: $1.3 million

This is one of the earliest imprints issued by the former German state of Baden. The colour mistake from pink to green was due to a printer misreading the 9 for a 6, making it one of the most valuable. There are only one unused and four used copies known. The most recent sale was in 2008, and it was sold for $1.3 million.

Other rare postage imprints and their worths are mentioned below:

Inverted Declaration of Independence sold for 1.2 million in 2008; George Washington B-Grill sold for $1.035 million in 2008; Red Revenue One Dollar Small sold for $878,908 in 2013; 10 Cents On 9 Candareen Dark Green stamp sold for $766,000 in 2018; Inverted Pair Dr Sun Yat-sen sold for $707,700 in 2018; Tiflis Stamp sold for $700,000 in 2008; Penny Red Plate 77 sold for £495,000 in 2016; Pale Dull Purple IR Official sold for £400,000 in 2010; Hawaiian Missionary sold for $619,500 in 2018; Red Maiden in the Green Robe sold for $444,477 in 2004.

What is the most expensive stamp?

The Mauritius 1847 Post Office Stamps are the world's most expensive, with one piece sold for $9.6 million in 2021. It is closely followed by the British Guiana 1 Cent Magenta, sold for $9.48 million.

Most valuable US postage stamps

While the United States has released over 5,000 stamps since 1847, collectors have only coveted a select few due to their significant value. Here are some of the most valuable US stamps and their worth:

The 1918 Inverted Jenny - $1,593,000

15c Abraham Lincoln stamp 1867 - $1,400,000

The Inverted 1869 24c Declaration of Independence stamp - $1.2 million

The Benjamin Franklin Z Grill stamp - $3 million

The Alexandria “Blue Boy” Postmaster’s Provisional stamp - $1.18 million

Which British stamps are worth money?

Here are some of the most expensive ones found within the British Empire:

British Guiana 1-Cent Magenta - $9,480,000

Edward VII 6d Pale Dull Purple - £400,000

Penny Black stamp - $5.50 million

The Roses Error Stamp - €130,000

How do I know if my stamps are valuable?

Stamps have various factors that determine their value, including rarity, condition, age, and historical significance. Market demand can also increase the value. Other factors include gum, the image on the face, perforations, denomination, and country of origin.

Where can I sell old stamps?

You can sell your old stamps through dealers, auctions, e-commerce sites, or direct mail. Some online platforms that can help you sell are Sotheby's, eBay, and Warwick & Warwick.

Some stamps are worth money and can bring good fortune, but the most valuable ones are rare and hard to come by. Collectors are willing to pay top dollar to obtain them. Hence you can become a philatelist to enjoy cool cash.

