The family of Katlego Mpholo, the victim found in Thabo Bester's prison cell, has threatened to sue the state

Katlego's father, Batho Mpholo, spoke to the media and made it clear that his family did not accept the police's version of the events leading up to his son's death

When talking about Thabo Bester and his accomplice, Dr Nandipha, Batho said that God would ultimately judge them

Katlego Mpholo's loved ones have announced that they will file a civil suit against the state over the discovery of his body in Thabo Bester's cell. Earlier this week, Mpholo's burned body was identified through a DNA match with his mother.

The family of Katlego Mpholo plans to issue a civil suit against the state. Image: @encanews

Source: Youtube

Batho Mpholo, Katlego's father, said those responsible for his son's death would be held accountable.

According to what Batho told ENCA:

""We have been receiving calls from high level legal teams who are willing to help us,"

Katlego Mpholo's father says family will only get closure when the truth comes out

During the interview, the victim's father clarified that Katlego's family did not accept the state version of the events. He claimed the authorities' account had far too many inconsistencies.

The distraught father claimed that those who were concealing the facts from his loved ones were motivated by money. He insisted that the truth about his son's death was the only way for him and his family to find peace.

Watch the interview here:

Dr Nandipha must repent, says the Mpholo patriarch

When questioned about the criminals responsible, Batho made his religious beliefs known. He said that God, not him, would ultimately judge their fate.

Despite his suffering, Batho felt compassion for Dr Nandipha's parents. He said he could not imagine the effect this must have on them.

Speaking directly to the reporter, he remarked:

""What they did is senseless. What they did was inhumane. What they have to do is repent, especially Dr Nandipha. She went to university, spending her parents money, but now she's stooping so low, it's heartbreaking. I can't imagine how her parents are feeling right now. Because whatever you do as a child, you are representing your parents."

Dr Nandipha’s brother reveals woman crying in court not Magudumana’s mother, slams SA for making assumptions

Meanwhile, the family of one of the alleged criminals has also spoken out. Briefly News reported that Dr Nandipha Magudumana's brother, Nkosinathi Sekeleni, decided to set the record straight about their mother.

This came after the media represented a picture of a woman crying in court as Dr Nandipha's mom. Magudumana's brother made it clear that their mother had not attended court on that day.

Sekeleni slammed media houses for falsely identifying the woman shown crying in court.

Source: Briefly News