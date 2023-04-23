The cries of Kalego Mpholo's mother could be heard nationwide in a recent devastating interview

An interviewer recently sat down with the victim's mother, aunt, and grandmother to ask how the family was dealing with the news

Katlego Mpholo was identified as the charred body used in Thabo Bester's escape from Mangaung prison

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Katlego Mpholo's loved ones may be described in one word at this time: devastated. A recent interview with the deceased's mother, aunt, and grandmother allowed the women's grief to be heard nationwide.

The tearful family of Katlego Mpholo speaks out. Image: @sabcdigitalnews

Source: Youtube

While answering questions, the three women in the video fought back the tears. Katlego's mother eventually broke down and started crying. Her sobs for her child were painful to hear.

Katlego Mpholo's mother has been searching for her son since May

The victim's family have been searching for him since May 2022. Monica Matsie, Katlego's mother, used to sit and worry that her son was involved in the tragedies she heard about on the news. When she heard about how Thabo Bester escaped, she wondered if one of the bodies was her child.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The deceased's mother claims the cops were not forthcoming with information. According to an interview Monica gave SABC News, the police asked for a DNA sample without telling her why.

After an unsuccessful first test, Monica was asked to provide a second sample. The positive results confirmed the mother's worst fears; the body was indeed her son.

Watch the video here:

Victim's grandmother says she knew her grandson was involved in the Thabo Bester saga

Katlego's aunt spoke to the reporter during the same interview. When Katlego first disappeared, the woman said the family hoped he would come home.

He regularly visited his friends but never stayed away too long. When he did not return, the family eventually gave up searching.

However, Katlego's grandma had no doubt that her grandson had been involved when she heard the news about Thabo Bester. The old woman knew Katlego would never go an entire year without contacting his loved ones.

Thabo Bester: Burnt body in Mangaung prison cell identified, distraught father speaks out: "I need the truth"

The women in Katlego's family were not the first to speak out. Recently, Briefly News reported that his father spoke out about his son's disappearance.

Batho Mpholo confirmed that the family had been searching for Katlego for a year.

Mzansi was outraged by the father's pain. Many thought Thabo deserved the worst possible punishment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News