The man accused of murdering a family of four in Mpumalanga was in South Africa illegally at the tine of the brutal killings

Eswatini national Thembinkosi Africa Shongwe is accused of killing his former lover, Philisiwe Makhubu, and her three chirldren

The man is facing multiple charges, including an immigration-related charge for illegally returning to SA after being deported

MKHONDO - The details surrounding the murder of a mother and her three children in Mpumalanga reveal a sordid picture of the accused family killer.

Mpumalanga family murderer Thembinkosi Africa Shongwe faces additional immigration charges for illegally returning to SA before the gruesome murders. Image: @SAPoliceServices & Stock photo

Before the brutal murders, the accused returned to South Africa illegally after being released on parole and deported to Eswatini.

Accused killer Thembinkosi Africa Shongwe had a troubled relationship with victim Philisiwe Makhubu and her 3 children

Even more troubling is that fact the victim, Philisiwe Makhubu, had a protection order out against her accused murderer, Thembinkosi Africa Shongwe.

Police discovered Makhubu, her twins, Bandile and Luyanda Nkosi, and her 6-year-old's lifeless bodies in their four-room house in Phola Park on Friday, 17 January.

According to TimesLIVE, the family was gruesomely hacked to death with an axe. Shongwe, father to the six-year old child, was arrested and charged with the slayings.

The Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison department spokesperson, Moeti Mmusi, claimed the relationship between the Makhubu and Shongwe had been so abusive that Makhubu had two protection orders against him.

Shongwe briefly appeared in the Mkhondo Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 27 February to face four charges of murder as well as contravention of the Immigration Act. The court postponed the matter to 27 March, 2023, News24 reported.

South Africans believe police and courts failed Philisiwe Makhubu and her 3 children

Citizens complained about how useless protection orders are in South Africa.

Below are some comments:

@KesterWaterloo said:

"Once again, a woman and her children this time dies with a protection order in her hands. Not worth the paper. Get a gun rather."

@Jobe06946847 complained:

"Police failed her."

@AndrewB44177242 asked:

"Horrendous, why are SA men so violent?"

@Ericann18760060 exclaimed:

"Son of a devil, what hell."

@Sabza200BC remarked:

"Really, this country is hell. Courts have given repeat offenders bail to do more harm."

@Shimshine1 demanded:

"Protection order in name only - there lies dead a mother and three children. Heads need to roll."

