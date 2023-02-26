A mother and her three children were horrifically hacked to death in their home in Phola Park Mpumalanga

Based on initial investigations the police believe they were killed with an axe that was found at the crime scene

The police are looking for the youngest child's father and have urged him to come forward to assist

MPUMALANGA - A 47-year-old woman and her three children have been murdered in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga.

The police discovered the bodies of the mother, her twin 10-year-old twin boys and her 6-year-old daughter at their home on Friday in Phola Park, Thandukukhanya.

This comes after family members laid a complaint with the police that they could not reach the deceased after several attempts, reported JacarandaFM.

4 Lifeless bodies of the mother and her three children discovered

Selvy Mohlala, the police spokesperson, said the family's lifeless bodies were discovered in the kitchen and another room when they forcibly entered the home that was locked from the outside.

“When proceeding with the search, the woman's body, her 11-year-old son and her 6-year-old daughter were found lying dead in one of the rooms. An axe believed to have been used to eliminate them was also found in the same room.

Mohlala said the other twin boy's body was discovered in the kitchen.

The police calling on the young girl's father to come forward

According to the Daily Sun, the Mpumalanga police have urged the 6-year-old girl's father to come forward and assist the police with any information.

“Piet Retief police would like Thembinkosi Africa Shongwe (55) who can not be located at his known address at Eziphunzini, Thandukukhanya in Piet Retief to come forward.”

Citizens react to the gruesome hacking of the Mpumalanga family

Sleketse Masera said:

"The next thing the suspect will be granted bail."

Primrose Naidoo posted:

"Lord, I don't know what's going on in the world any more. All I know is that please comfort the family through this time."

Mashitishwa Sandra commented:

"I now think we need to gather as a nation light candles and pray this is way beyond our control."

Milan McKein stated:

"Depression is real and dangerous. Whoever did that needs help."

Selelo Joy wrote:

"Our criminal justice system must just ensure that the wrongdoers don't get away with this. In fact, they ought to account."

Thandaza Khumalo

"Just bring back death sentence it's enough now. Justice please."

