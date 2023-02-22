A businesswoman and a man identified as her bodyguard have been shot at a Bedfordview crèche

The woman was dropping off her daughter when she was shot on the premises of the nursery school

South Africans gave decried the level of crime in the country, complaining that nowhere in SA is safe

BEDFORDVIEW - The alleged attempted assassination of a businesswoman and her bodyguard in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, has deepened South Africans' concern about crime.

The woman had just dropped her daughter off at crèche on Tuesday morning, 21 February, when an unidentified gunman attacked her in the parking lot.

The woman was shot and wounded. According to Gauteng police Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, another gunman shot a private security company owner parked outside the crèche.

The spokesperson claimed that the man was accompanying the businesswoman when the incident occurred.

The two victims were rushed to the nearest hospital following the shooting, but their condition is unknown.

Police are hunting for the suspects, and a case of attempted murder has been opened.

South Africans lament how dangerous SA has become

South Africans are tired of not feeling safe in their own country.

Below are some comments:

Guida Cesario Guilhas stated:

"This country is on another level! Crime is everywhere we turn. No one is safe any more."

Adrian Harnam said:

"God help our country."

@JustMe01208953 complained:

"Sad state of affairs when people have to ride around with 'bodyguards'"

Tony Govender questioned:

"Does the said government take notice of all the crimes happening daily and what are they going to do about it."

Zanele Khena exclaimed:

"What the hell. Innocent children could’ve been harmed."

@Shagga_Zulu decried:

"At a nursery school, no one is safe in this country not even toddlers."

@FascinatedByMs added:

"The moral of the story here is if they want you dead, you gone… even if you got a bodyguard."

