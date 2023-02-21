Municipal workers from Msunduzi have landed in hot water after being snapped taking naps on tombstones at the Mountain Rise Cemetery

The city manager has ordered municipal officers to investigate the incident promptly so the workers can be brought to book

The municiplity condemned the workers' behaviour for being disrespectful to the families who buried their loved ones at the cemetery

PIETERMARITZBURG - The Msunduzi Municipality has promised swift action after photographs of municipal workers sitting and sleeping on graves caused outrage online.

Photographs of municipal workers sleeping on graves at the Morning Rise Cemetery in Msunduzi have sparked outrage. Image: @YusifWani/Twitter and stock image/Getty images

City Manager Lulamile Mapholona has tasked officials with investigating the incident, which took place at the Mountain Rise Cemetery in KwaZulu-Natal, The Witness reported.

Musunduzi Municipality slams workers for disturbing and disrespectful conduct

The photos, which the municipality condemned as "disturbing", show workers responsible for cleaning parks and other public facilities relaxing and sleeping on tombstones.

The municipality released a statement on Monday, 20 February, slamming the behaviour as unacceptable and a sign of disrespect for the families who laid their loved ones to rest in the graveyard.

Municipal management promised that following the completion of the investigation, employees implicated would be charged with misconduct, IOL reported.

South Africans shocked by the audacity of PMB workers

The images sparked fury amount South Africans, who slammed the workers for disrespecting the graves by sleeping on them.

Here's what people are saying:

@CunaMUC complained:

"Welcome to the broken city."

@cebz_x slammed:

"PMB is such an unserious place."

@VeezTrblmkr added:

"Parks and Garden Service no longer works. The condition of our highways and freeway verges are in a state of disaster."

@Bug1one exclaimed:

"This is unbelievable."

@RenaissanceAfro slammed:

"Some people have no conscience."

@grannymurfles joked:

"Oh my gosh - this is too funny for words. Not scared of ghosts."

