DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo's domestic violence court case has reportedly been postponed

The Mnike hitmaker appeared at the Randburg Magistrate Court after the Generations: The Legacy star opened an assault case at Sandton Police station

A video showing Maphorisa leaving court after the case was put on hold due to no state representatives was shared on Twitter

DJ Maphorisa reportedly appeared in court on 14 June for the assault charges his girlfriend Thuli Phongolo opened.

According to Daily Sun, the Abalele hitmaker's appearance at the Randburg Magistrate Court was brief because there was no state representative.

DJ Maphorisa refuses to comment on the assault case

The news publication further reported that Maphorisa arrived in court with his team. They didn't want media attention and pushed away journalists who tried to photograph them.

Despite the refusal, entertainment reporter @phuthi_mathobela caught a glimpse of Phori and his team leaving court after the assault case was postponed.

The video was filmed from afar, and a blurry Maphorisa and his team were spotted about to get inside their car.

Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa's assault case explained

For those who haven't been updated with the stars' love life, they shocked Mzansi when news reports claimed Phori hit Thuli.

According to News24, the altercation started because of an argument they had at a gig. Phori allegedly got angry and became aggressive.

He reportedly punched Thuli and took her to the balcony, where he elbowed her while they fought over her phone. The former Generations: The Legacy star opened an assault case, and Sandton Police confirmed that the injuries were terrible.

Maphorisa was arrested but released on bail. The couple later released a statement saying they would deal with their issues privately and take legal action against people making false rumours.

How did Mzansi react to DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo's domestic violence case?

At first, peeps were happy that Thuli reported Maphorisa's alleged abusive ways, and they thought that her decision was a sign that they had broken up.

However, famous Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 recently shared a pointing out "evidence" that Phori and Thuli are still seeing each other.

After seeing the pictures, Mzansi changed their tune, saying they would mind their business.

@roko_rsa said:

"Lol, knew this was coming."

@LeeSiwe21 shared:

"Taba tsa batho ba babedi hadi kenwe."

@AbutiKeba posted:

"The shirt looked a little bigger on Thuli, but I couldn't understand why. I thought it was Swag, kante ke sale Maphorisa."

@Abuti__Ray wrote:

"Abo " I believe her" bakuphi manje?"

@tuitionandwrite replied:

"She can't let go of the lifestyle."

@PHILIVISUALZ commented:

"She love him shame akazenzi bafwethu omunye umntwana "

Nota Baloyi says DJ Maphorisa ruined his career by agreeing to issue a joint statement with Thuli Phongolo

In related news, Briefly News reported that former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo raised a few eyebrows when she issued a joint statement with DJ Maphorisa a few days after the assault charges.

According to ZAlebs, the viral statement did not sit well with outspoken media personality Nota Baloyi, who shared his thoughts on the matter.

