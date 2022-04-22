The Federal Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance Helen Zille slammed comments that claimed she “hates black people”

Zille's recent public comments about how it is better to be poor in Cape Town than in the rest of the country

The topic has sparked outrage from South Africans and she took to Twitter to call the allegations, “total rubbish”

CAPE TOWN - Another social media tiff with the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Federal Chairperson Helen Zille in the center of it has occurred. She slammed comments that claimed she “hates black people” following her recent public statements about how it is better to be poor in Cape Town than in the rest of the country.

The topic has sparked outrage from South Africans who believe that her comments were tone-deaf.

The DA's Helen Zille slammed comments that she hated black people. Image: Veli Nhlapo & Thomas Trutschel/Getty

Source: Getty Images

One social media user, @MrK, called out the former leader of the political party and said:

“But what you said Helen about black people being better in poverty in Langa than they are in any township shows that you celebrate when black people are in poverty, otherwise you would have been ashamed to say such.”

Zille was not pleased with the comments and took to to call the allegations, “total rubbish”.

She did not let the claims go and said she did not hate any person and that if the truth offends anyone she apologises, TimesLIVE reported.

Social media users react to the controversy

@VernonHaleyPE commented:

“Oh, dear dear. I guess when you have nothing sensible to contribute to the conversation, we just play the race card. and think we are being smart.”

@Thopzin wrote:

“Is it a race card? Is it not true that whites live a much better life in SA than blacks? Who created this disparity? Was it blacks?”

@Confidante_ZA said:

“Not sure what you mean by total rubbish unless u mean what u said is TOTAL RUBBISH.”

@FrankFWIW posted:

“Why pick out one sentence out of a rational and honest interview and interpret it out of context?”

@blairbird added:

“What utter nonsense.”

