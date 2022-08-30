President Cyril Ramaphosa's question-and-answer session hit a few snags before its proceedings were suspended

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters disrupted the session by raising several points of orders before some were kicked out

The president then said he could not answer questions related to the Phala Phala saga since it is under investigation

CAPE TOWN - Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula suspended proceedings at the question-and-answer session on Tuesday, 30 August. President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to account for several aspects.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's question-and-answer session was suspended after he failed to account for the Phala Phala scandal. Image: @PresidencyZA

Source: Twitter

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters disrupted the session by demanding that the session should have been held in person, saying hybrid meetings were held to "micromanage" parliamentarians.

The president was unable to meet in person due to a family situation. However, the session was delayed for more than an hour due to the EFF's antics regarding Ramaphosa's physical absence.

According to News24, at least half an hour into the interruptions, several members of parliament from the EFF began chanting "point of order". Later, when the president spoke again about the international discussions, an EFF MP EFF started shouting about the Phala Phala saga.

After an hour of continuous interruptions and points of orders, the president was unable to complete a single sentence. EFF MPs were removed from the chambers by members of the Parliamentary Protective Service.

Ramaphosa was due to answer questions regarding illegal immigrants, gender-based violence and the Phala Phala scandal. However, the president claimed that he could not comment on the allegation surrounding the alleged theft of millions at his farm.

EFF Deputy Floyd Shivambu proposes that the next question session be closer as it is scheduled for Thursday, 29 September.

South Africans react to the session:

@sojas said:

"This guy needs to be taken out of the office. Zuma is busy with Court. I'm getting annoyed by politicians. That's why I don't like them."

@Peterman43 commented:

"If only Ramaphosa would tell the truth instead of trying to hide it. It makes him look 100% guilty of all accusations."

@Thapelo99407817 added:

"A leader who claims to be against corruption and are innocent, this would be a perfect opportunity to show that to the people, and the same process you speak should then corroborate your truth. Right now you are part of the problem."

