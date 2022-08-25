Kanye West reportedly got away scot-free after an altercation with a fan outside a members-only nightclub in Los Angeles

The incident took place back in January outside the Soho Warehouse and the rapper has been under investigation ever since

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office reportedly shared that they could not proceed with the case due to no reasonable likelihood of conviction

Kanye West is no longer in trouble with the law following an altercation with a fan outside a club earlier this year. The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker was a subject of an investigation after the incident that took place in January in Los Angeles outside of Soho Warehouse, a members-only spot.

Kanye West got away scot-free following an altercation with a fan outside a club. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

Newsmax reports that the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office confirmed in a statement that the 45-year-old rapper was under investigation, but could not proceed with the case because of lack of evidence.

In a statement seen by TMZ, the attorney's office declined to file a case after careful review of all the evidence before the office "based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction".

Social media users took to Newsmax's comment section on Twitter, to share their thoughts on the outcome of the investigation.

@Solfueggo said:

"What were you hoping for? You guys are really responsible with what you report on huh? It's like me reporting 'today nothing happened, Newsmax won't be going to jail today'. I bet this will get you clicks. What's your goal for the human collective? u stuck in limbo, no innovation."

@KenMurdoch8 commented:

"Kanye has to booked into an asylum, now!!!"

@Tr_mpLost said:

"He's rich of course not."

@GracedNigerian wrote:

"Maybe people should stop harassing someone minding their business and looking to rile them up for a quick buck from a lawsuit. Leave Kanye West ALONE."

@conservatismDNA added:

"Regular folks would be in jail by now!"

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend Saint's soccer game together

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's rocky roller coaster finally hit calm waters as they were able to be in each other's company despite their split for the sake of their kids.

According to TMZ, the former couple was shoulder to shoulder this weekend for the first time in a long time, especially amid all the nasty fighting that's been going on.

The two attended their son Saint's soccer game in Los Angeles. Notably, things have been rough of late between the two and so the fact they could come together like this is significant.

