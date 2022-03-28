American rapper Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian have spent some moments together for the first time since their messy social media feud

The former couple put aside their difference to attend their son's soccer game, and they all enjoyed seeing Saint play

The couple has been continuously having issues after their split as Kanye previously accused the reality TV star of blocking him from their kids

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's rocky roller coaster finally hit calm waters as they were able to be in each other's company despite their split for the sake of their kids.

North, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West watch Saint's soccer game. Photo: TMZ.

Source: Twitter

Kanye West and Kim together again

According to TMZ, the former couple was shoulder to shoulder this weekend for the first time in a long time, especially amid all the nasty fighting that's been going on.

The two attended their son Saint's soccer game in Los Angeles.

Notably, things have been rough of late between the two and so the fact they could come together like this is significant.

As seen in the images, the rapper was filming Saint play while Kim and North looked on attentively from the sideline.

At one point, Kanye crouched down and seemed pleased with what he was seeing on the field.

There was a video taken of the scene as well, and although Kim and Kanye certainly shared the same space within short proximity to one another they don't appear to have interacted a lot.

"Forever": Kim Kardashian shares that Pete Davidson has a tattoos of her

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Kim Kardashian revealed during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that her boyfriend Pete Davidson has several tattoos of her.

The Skims founder clarified and explained the rumours around Pete's tattoos of her and their differences.

"Yes he has a few cute tattoos that he got, but the Kim one is not a tattoo it's actually a branding because he wanted to do something different."

Happiness unlocked

Kim also added that she likes one tattoo, in particular, the one on his shoulder and its context.

"It says 'My girl's a lawyer'," she said.

