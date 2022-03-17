Kim Kardashian was recently declared single as her divorce to Rapper Ye was approved

The reality TV star beamed with happiness as she described her relationship with Pete, saying she'd love it to last forever

The mom of four recently went Instagram official with Pete as she posted cute pictures on her Instagram page

Kim Kardashian revealed during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that her boyfriend Pete Davidson has several tattoos of her.

Source: Instagram

The Skims founder clarified and explained the rumours around Pete's tattoos of her and their differences.

"Yes he has a few cute tattoos that he got, but the Kim one is not a tattoo it's actually a branding because he wanted to do something different."

Happiness unlocked

Kim also added that she likes one tattoo, in particular, the one on his shoulder and its context.

"It says 'My girl's a lawyer'," she said.

Ellen mentioned the change in Kim, a whole different side to her, a shift from her previous relationship. She added:

"I think in life I encourage my friends and the people that I love to be happy and I think I went for it, you know what I'm in my forty's but just like go for it find your happiness."

They are now official

Kim in the interview stated that she was now official with Pete as in today's era to be in a relationship with someone, it has to be visible.

"I guess its not official until you post."

Ellen went ahead to ask the reality star if posting cute pictures of her relationship was something she needed to do to make it 'official'

"No, I have the cutest pictures of us that I want to post but then I'm like don't be so desperate, don't be posting too much," she said.

Kim also added that it had been a while since she was in the dating pool and that was way before Instagram existed.

"I haven't dated since before Instagram existed so I don't know what the rules are."

Source: Briefly News