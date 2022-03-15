Kim Kardashian has had enough of her estranged husband Kanye West spreading lies about the custody of their four kids

The makeup mogul lashed out at Kanye following a post that suggested that Kanye is not allowed to see the children

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been engaged in nasty social media exchanges following the announcement of their divorce last year

Kim Kardashian is tired of ignoring her ex-husband Kanye West's social media rants. Instead, the reality TV star lashed out at the Donda rapper following another embarrassing Instagram post.

Kim Kardashian has called Kanye West out for allegedly lying that he is not allowed to visit their children.

Source: Getty Images

The 44-year-old rapper posted a picture of three pins he says were on his first daughter North's backpack when he was permitted to see her. The pins were of Kim and Kanye's faces, and one was of an alien.

According to Hollywood Life, Ye posted the picture on his Instagram page and reviewed that he had taken the picture a week prior and could not see the children. He wrote:

"This was on my daughter's backpack when I was “allowed” to see her last week. This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all costs. As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive."

People.com reports that Kim responded to Kanye's post calling him a liar. She said that the rapper needs to stop spreading the false narrative that he could not visit the kids. She wrote:

"Please stop this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school."

Kanye West did not end there; he took a swipe at US Weekly in another Instagram post and revealed that Kim had denied the kids from going to his Sunday Services.

"Us Weekly My kids were not allowed to come to Sunday Service. This is the fifth time she did this Trying to gaslight me. What the hell is wrong with you godless people She says I took my kids to school and y’all forget that she just didn’t let my kids come to church?"

Kanye West objects to divorce, says Kim Kardashian can't prove he wrote social media attacks

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that American rapper Kanye West has made it clear that he will not end his marriage without a fight.

As reported by TMZ, the father of four has filed legal documents to make his social media posts attacking Kim, Pete Davidson, and others inadmissible in next week's hearing.

Kanye wants Kardashian to prove that he is the one who wrote those posts.

