The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called out President Cyril Ramaphosa for his pothole-fixing expedition

Malema told EFF members that they should have been there to ask the president which pothole he was fixing because there was no road

EFF deputy Floyd Shivambu called for the images of Ramaphosa hard at work to be deleted as they are embarrassing

DELMAS - Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa over "embarrassing" images of a road repair project in Delmas, Mpumalanga.

EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu say President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC are embarrassing for fixing a pothole on a non-existent road. Images: ER Lombard, Fani Mahuntsi & @MbalulaFikile

Ramaphosa visited the Botleng township over the weekend as part of the African National Congress's Letsema service delivery campaign. The president joined municipal workers who were fixing up a damaged road.

Malema blasted Ramaphosa and ANC officials at the third North West Provincial People's Assembly in Klerksdorp and told delegates that EFF members should have been there to tell Ramaphosa that he can't repair potholes on that road because there is no road, reports TimesLIVE.

Malema encouraged EFF members to hold placards reminding Ramaphosa of his alleged failures every time the president tries to take advantage of citizens.

EFF deputy Floyd Shivambu also chastised Ramaphosa after images surfaced online. In response to Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula's tweet, Shivambu asked which road was fixed by Ramaphosa.

Shivambu further asked Mbalula to delete his tweet because it was embarrassing on a new level. Shivambu wrote:

"Which road is being repaired here, minister? What level of desperate grandstanding is this? We knew things are bad but not to these embarrassing levels. Please delete this tweet and the photos posted about the illusionary fixing of roads! Please!"

Here's what South Africans have to say:

@WoodyH_ZA said:

"Potholed roads are something that's reached crisis level nationally, so let's be grateful for initiatives to mobilize and address this."

@Careers52705625 said:

"Mfm. You don't want the roads to be fixed? You don't want foreign nationals to be chased away? You don't want parliament to run smoothly? Eintlik nicinga njani kanye kanye madoda?"

@ThabisoMaseko said:

"Maybe repairing is a wrong choice of words....rather he should have said they were demonstrating how the machine operates...."

@Nomansl08 said:

"Joins municipal workers while SARB questions are not answered. Keeps missing every deadline but has time to host auctions and patch potholes ‍♂️"

