African National Congress National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe did not deliver his Cosatu address yet again

Members of the ruling party were snubbed for a second day and walked out of the conference on Tuesday, 27 September

Mantashe slammed the union for “serving its divorce papers in public” and called for a discussion into the matter

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the African National Congress were snubbed at the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) conference and believe the “divorce” should have been done behind closed doors.

Party members waited two days to deliver its message of support before eventually walking out.

Cosatu members did not allow ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe to address delegates at the event on Tuesday, 27 September, as well.

The minister described the heckling as shameful and said ANC would not be pushed over.

Mantashe slammed the union for “serving its divorce papers in public” and called for Cosatu to meet with the ANC privately to discuss the concerns. News24 reported the politician said the events at the conference proved that the ANC-Cosatu alliance was weak.

Earlier, Cosatu Deputy President Mike Shingange said the ANC has been removed from its programme. According to EWN, the chaos was due to the ANC’s leader allegedly failing to safeguard the interest of workers.

Here’s what Mzansi said about the drama:

@Matheview said:

“We are getting somewhere as a nation. ANC must be rejected everywhere and that president who promised Ramaphosa that she’ll deliver Cosatu, should be embarrassed.”

@Brettbenraphael wrote:

“That’s heart-warming to hear. Now, next step is to dissolve the “alliance” and set them free.. Let’s see something.”

@Shower3456 commented:

“Gwede Mantashe has come alive. Thanks to Cosatu members, we need this spirit for 2022 December conference. It is the ANC we know and encouraging. Pay the increase to those employees due since 2020!”

